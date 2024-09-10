INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever just dodged back-to-back home defeats Sunday, beating the Atlanta Dream in overtime, in which both teams hit triple digits. Next up, the Fever host the back-to-back defending champions Las Vegas Aces Wednesday and Friday night, looking to lock up the No. 6 seed for the playoffs. To no surprise, the two-game set will be nationally televised.

The most pressing storyline right now is whether or not Aces forward A’ja Wilson be available to play either night in Indianapolis. The 2018 top overall pick and two-time Most Valuable Player tweaked her ankle in last Friday’s win at the Connecticut Sun. Wilson did not play Sunday at New York, and wore a walking boot on her left leg. Aces head coach Becky Hammon said it is precautionary.

The MRI and imaging didn’t show major concerns, via Aces reporter Callie Lawson-Freeman.

A'ja Wilson's status in question for Aces-Fever game

Regardless if Wilson does sit out the last five games of the regular season, including both on the road at the Fever, she is undoubtedly the frontrunner for MVP. Wilson leads the league with 27.3 points and 2.7 blocks per game. With Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese announcing her season-ending injury Saturday, Wilson may be able to catch up for most rebounds per game.

Fever soon-to-be Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark has obviously taken notice.

“Yeah, she’s pretty incredible,” Clark said after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s unguardable. There’s nothing anybody can do to stop it. She’s just that dominant… she also affects the game on both ends: really good defensive player, great rim protector… so athletic… fun to watch… everybody in the league knows you can’t guard it. You basically just live with what she's gonna do to you.”

“You contain it as best you can,” Clark added.

The Fever and Aces haven’t met in more than two months. Las Vegas won both in May and July out West. That was before the Fever hit their mid-to-late season stride, but Wilson still went off and combined for 57 points and 24 rebounds. Clark combined for 21 points, 11 rebounds and 18 assists. Should Wilson be good to go, it’ll showcase back-to-back clashes of the ROY and MVP.

Caitlin Clark talks about welcoming former Iowa teammate Kate Martin

Clark and Aces guard Kate Martin used to be teammates for four years at Iowa, where they appeared in back-to-back Final Four’s. Clark was taken with the top pick in the WNBA Draft, and Martin went No. 18 to Las Vegas. Of course, all eyes were on their first matchup as foes in Las Vegas back in late May. Their former college head coach, Lisa Bluder, was in attendance.

Clark and Martin hugged pregame too.

Though that was months ago, Wednesday night will mark the first time Martin suits up to play at the Fever professionally. Martin has played in Gainbridge Fieldhouse before though, when she and Clark won the Big Ten women’s basketball Tournament during their collegiate 2021-2022 season. Still, this Iowa storyline isn’t that old yet. It will be only their third matchup as opponents.

“It’s cool getting to see one of your best friends live out her dream and then play against each other,” Clark said. “But at the same time, it’s definitely pretty weird for the two of us. We were teammates for four years. We got very used to that, and now going against each other: like, you love it, you joke about it (said, grinning). But at the same time, it does take time getting used to.”

“I know a lot of our coaches will be here Wednesday night,” Clark added.