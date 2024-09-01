Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson is at the center of the WNBA MVP discussions this 2024 season, and Seattle Storm legendary point guard Sue Bird spoke believes she has the edge over the other candidates.

“What I find interesting about MVP conversations is that they change each year based on standings or if a team is considered to be overachieving or underachieving,” Bird told The Spun when asked about Wilson and her pursuit of another MVP award. “The criteria can all change from year to year.”

That criteria is certainly the case for Wilson this year. Despite Wilson averaging career-highs in just about every statistical category, the conversation hasn't been steady.

There was a conversation between two writers from The Athletic, Sabreena Merchant and Ben Pickman about the MVP race. Merchant brought up the point that many make about the MVP. It's the most valuable player. Not the most dominant, or best statistical player. The Aces are currently the No. 4 seed and have a 19-12 record. After only losing six games the previous season, they've doubled that mark in 2024. However, there is one statistic that shuts this debate down: win shares. Wilson has 9.1 win shares, the most in the league. She also held the most win shares in 2023, with 10.36.

Can anyone come close to A'ja Wilson for the MVP?

Short answer, no. Longer answer, it depends. Although Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark is heating up and putting up historic numbers, it might not be enough. Wilson is tied with Kahleah Copper for the most 30-plus point games in the league with nine. She also dropped the first 40-point game of the WNBA season against the Dallas Wings. Also, Wilson made history that night, being the fourth player in history to have 40 points in three separate games. One of the most important aspects is that the Aces superstar has been performing at a high level the entire season.

Wilson scored at least 20 points in the first 15 straight games, per Yahoo Sports. The previous record was set by the Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi, with 13 during the 2006-07 season. What Wilson is doing is historic. The consistency and dominance on a nightly basis is hard to overlook. With analyzing Wilson's season, Bird had a simple message for the current state of the MVP race.

“I’ve seen it all when it comes to MVP races. I try to not listen to all the noise,” Bird said. “Yes, the Aces have lost more games than people anticipated, but A’ja Wilson’s play has not dropped. She has been the most consistent throughout the course of this season. For that reason, I’d give her the edge. In the same exact breath though, I’d say we have to let all the games play out.”