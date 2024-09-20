A'ja Wilson made history, becoming the first player in WNBA or NBA history to lead the league in points, rebounds and blocks in a single season, per Stat Mamba. Wilson's remarkable feat caps off a dominant 2024 season for the Las Vegas Aces, where she finished with 1,021 points, 451 rebounds, and 98 blocks. Wilson broke multiple records throughout the season, including the WNBA’s single-season scoring and rebounding marks.

In Tuesday's 85-72 win over the Seattle Storm, Wilson's seven rebounds pushed her past the previous single-season record held by Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese. Just days earlier, Wilson had also set the WNBA's single-season scoring record, surpassing the 1,000-point mark, making her the first player in league history to do so.

Reflecting on her achievements this season, Wilson remained humble.

“It’s a blessing,” she said, per Kevin Pelton of ESPN. “This league is tough, so if my name can be in the record books in some sort of way, it’s a blessing.”

When informed she had set the rebounding record, Wilson was surprised.

“I don’t hunt rebounds,” Wilson said, “I’m 6-foot-4 and around the basket, so I hope I can grab a couple for my team.”

Despite her modest approach to rebounding, Wilson has consistently dominated the glass, averaging a career-high 11.9 rebounds per game this season. Her relentless play on both ends of the court has been instrumental in the Aces securing home-court advantage for the first round of the WNBA playoffs as they aim to defend their back-to-back championships.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon praised Wilson’s all-around performance, recalling a moment earlier in the season when she reminded Wilson to focus on rebounding.

“In a minute and a half, she grabbed seven rebounds. If you remind her, she’s got it,” Hammon said.

As the Aces prepare for the playoffs, Wilson emphasized that the team’s focus is on playing their best basketball, regardless of seeding.

“It doesn’t matter what number is by your team’s name,” she said. “You’ve just got to go out there and start playing the best basketball.”