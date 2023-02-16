After eight months away from the ring, Adam Cole is (almost) back in AEW.

Though he hasn’t worked a match for Tony Khan’s company since Forbidden Door and doesn’t yet have a match booked moving forward, Cole knows as well as anyone that Revolution is just around the corner and that the fans who will fill the Chase Center in San Francisco to capacity will be beyond excited to see the former leader of The Undisputed Era in the ring regardless of who his opponent may be.

Sitting down for an interview with Renee Paquette on Dynamite, Cole broke down the small victories that have helped him to get back on track in AEW heading into the future.

“Renee, I’ve been great,” Cole said. “Seriously, like I could not be happier to be back on the road with AEW. There’s a little part of me that’s a little discouraged because, obviously, I’m so close to looking at that ring and imagining getting back in there. But I’ve learned through this entire process to celebrate little victories, if you will. For example, after a few months, my right eye is able to look in the right direction, and it doesn’t twitch up and down, that’s a victory. The fact that I can go throughout the day and not feel like I need to pull over or throw up because I feel nauseous, that’s a victory. And so is being this close to returning in the ring. So, to answer your question, I am very, very happy.”

Considering Cole couldn’t even ride in a car for more than 15 minutes without getting sick during his recovery, it’s pretty surreal to see the 14-year vet back on Dynamite, even if he isn’t working matches just yet. Fortunately, Paquette brought that fact up in her interview with Cole and pressed a little more information out of the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-born superstar.

Adan Cole has a few matches in mind for his AEW return.

Discussing the prospects of returning to the ring, Cole wouldn’t let it slip who he wants to wrestle but noted that the rest of the AEW roster should be on notice, as he has a few ideas in mind.

“Well, it’s interesting you bring up chapter, because I feel like there are so many chapters to my story that I haven’t really had a chance to explore yet, and I think here, very, very soon, I’ll get a chance to do that. But in regards to what Adam Cole is going to do here in AEW, when I look at our roster right now, I think it has never been better,” Cole said. “Seriously, top to bottom, this roster is seriously stacked. So I know when I do come back, I need to be as prepared as humanly possible. And looking at this roster, I have a couple of ideas of who I would love to step into the ring with, but I’m gonna leave that just to me. I’ll leave that for the rest of the AEW roster to think about. All I’ll say is, it will be good for All Elite Wrestling, and it’s gonna be good for Adam Cole.”

Oh no, is Cole going to come out at the end of the “Hangman” Adam Page-Jon Moxley match to rekindle his longest-running feud in AEW? Or does he have something more… interesting in mind, say a battle with The Elite following his decision to kick Nick and Matt Jackson out of the Undisputed Elite? Either way, it’s clear fans are on-board with whatever Cole has in mind, as he’s about as over a babyface as AEW has right now, behind maybe Bryan Danielson.