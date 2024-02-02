Rest in peace to one of the most admired entertainers

Today, the entertainment world mourns the loss of actor Carl Weathers, known for his iconic roles in film and television. Long-time collaborator Adam Sandler took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Sandler posted on X (formerly Twitter), “A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family, and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to… pic.twitter.com/Gi2lPWFTgt — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 2, 2024

Carl Weathers received praise for his versatile talents, excelling as both an actor and an athlete. He gained prominence for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky film series, showcasing his athletic prowess and earning critical acclaim. The success continued with his portrayal of Chubbs Peterson in the comedy classic Happy Gilmore, where he shared the screen with Adam Sandler.

Beyond his work in film, Weathers made a significant impact on television, notably in the action-packed series “Predator” and his role as Greef Karga in the popular Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.”

Weathers leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances and a reputation as a beloved and genuine individual. He was not only admired for his professional achievements but also cherished for his role as a devoted father. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Carl Weathers is a true legend in the world of entertainment.