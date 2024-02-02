Carl Weathers, known for his iconic portrayal of Apollo Creed in the Rocky series, died at 76.

An iconic actor

On Tuesday, January 30, Weathers passed away, his family announced on February 2. The statement (via Deadline) reads: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” the statement began. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. … Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Carl Weathers is most associated with his role as Apollo Creed. He began as Rocky's (Sylvester Stallone) adversary but soon became a friend in the films. While his character died in the fourth film at the hands of Ivan Drago, his legacy continues to this day. Michael B. Jordan plays Adonis Creed, his son, who is a boxer himself. Three films in the spin-off series have been made.

Outside of the Rocky franchise, Weathers starred in Predator and voiced the role of Combat Carl in the Toy Story films. He also appeared in Arrested Development as a version of himself.

In more recent years, Weathers made his way into the Star Wars franchise. He starred as Greef Karga in 10 episodes of The Mandalorian for Disney+. For this performance, he landed himself an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Weathers.