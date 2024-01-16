Knicks owner James Dolan faces serious sexual assault allegations.

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has been named in a lawsuit alleging that he sexually assaulted and trafficked a female masseuse. The plaintiff, Kellye Croft, is claiming that Dolan sexually assaulted her in 2013 while his band at the time was on tour with The Eagles. Among many other accusations of sexual assault, the lawsuit claims Dolan flew Croft to California for his own intentions despite her being convinced she was traveling to work as a massage therapist.

The lawsuit alleges that Dolan pressured the women into unwanted sexual acts and coordinated an encounter with Harvey Weinstein, who is currently in prison for various charges of rape and sexual assault in both New York and Los Angeles.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who was in Los Angeles on Tuesday to announce details about the 2026 All-Star Game, was questioned by reporters regarding the allegations associated with the Knicks owner. Silver kept his answer very brief, stating that he had seen the article published by The New York Times and doesn't know anything else or any details. As far as league action against Dolan, Silver claimed, “We’ll stand by and wait to find out more information,” via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

No Knicks employee has yet to say anything about the matter, nor has the league commented outside of what Silver briefly stated on Tuesday afternoon. Much like with any other criminal acquisition and situation, the NBA will gather all the information needed and let all the details be released via law enforcement and the lawsuit before any action is taken.

The Knicks and Dolan are also involved in another lawsuit that is currently ongoing involving the Toronto Raptors.

In August, the Knicks filed a lawsuit against former employee Ikechukwu Azotam, who is now with the Raptors organization, for illegally procuring and disclosing proprietary information to new his employer. Silver and Raptors governor Larry Tanenbaum have a close relationship, which has resulted in Dolan claiming that Silver shouldn't arbitrate the case. Dolan has long feuded with the league, recently stepping down from his position with the NBA Board of Governors' influential advisory/finance and media committees as a result of his ongoing Raptors lawsuit.

James Dolan has yet to comment on the new sexual assault allegations that were brought to light on Tuesday.