Mark Daigneault has no further comment on the police investigations on the serious allegations surrounding Thunder guard Josh Giddey.

Newport Beach PD is reportedly looking into the social media allegations that surfaced last week surrounding Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey, per TMZ Sports. Asked about the new information, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault declined to “comment on anything as it relates to [Giddey] off the court.”

Daigneault also confirmed that his starting guard will play in the Thunder's NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Asked about TMZ’s reports that Newport Beach PD (CA) is looking into Josh Giddey’s recent situation, Mark Daigneault says “I’m not gonna comment on anything as it relates to Josh off the court.” Says he’ll play today. pic.twitter.com/O6LF2i25V3 — Joel Lorenzi (@jxlorenzi) November 28, 2023

Through a since-deleted anonymous social media post, allegations surfaced last week of Giddey being in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. The Australian was asked about the allegations, but he has refused to provide any comments on the matter. Daigneault has also remained mum on what he called a “personal” issue.

The NBA has already opened an official investigation into the situation. So far, the investigations surrounding the very serious allegations are still ongoing.

Giddey has continued to suit up for Oklahoma City as he and the Thunder await for the NBA to reveal its findings. That will continue to be the trend as Mark Daigneault stressed that he has no plans to sit out the 21-year-old.

“Available to play, and will play,” Daigneault said over the weekend. “No change to his status from a basketball standpoint. I have no comment on it. Just with the information we have at this point, it's really not even a decision at this point.”

Amidst this serious matter, the Thunder are currently having an incredible season with an 11-5 record and sit at No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. In 16 games this season, Giddey is averaging 12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.