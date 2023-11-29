The police put out a press release on the investigation into Thunder guard Josh Giddey, which is reportedly hitting some roadblocks.

Local police reportedly began looking into the social media allegations that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an inappropriate relationship with a minor. However, it seems like police inquiries have hit a roadblock as the alleged teen and family are reportedly refusing to coordinate with officials, per TMZ.

The Newport Beach Police Department put out a press release Wednesday on the “active investigation” into the allegations involving Giddey. They say they're “actively seeking additional information on the matter,” but based on the TMZ report, it seems they're running into issues.

Statement from the Newport Beach police department on the “active investigation” into allegations about an improper relationship between Thunder guard Josh Giddey and a minor girl. Police are “actively seeking additional information.” pic.twitter.com/2HciDAHppT — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 29, 2023

The league has also commenced an investigation regarding the serious allegations involving the Thunder guard.

Last week, an anonymous social media account alleged that Giddey was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Since then, the Thunder guard has refused to answer any questions or provide additional comments regarding the matter when facing the media.

Likewise, Thunder head coach Mark Diagneault has repeatedly declined to comment on the situation and will continue to do so moving forward, citing that this is a personal matter. He also stressed that Giddey will continue on with his responsibilities as a basketball player.

While the Thunder await the NBA's findings, Giddey remains active on the Oklahoma City roster. He played 28 minutes on Tuesday night in OKC's In-Season Tournament loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Australian finished with 10 points and six rebounds on 4-of-8 shooting.

The Timberwolves faithful at Target Center, however, made sure Giddey knew how they felt about the situation.

Loud boos for Giddey the second he touches the ball pic.twitter.com/23e8c98Z4U — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) November 29, 2023

The Thunder are having a strong campaign so far amidst this controversial Josh Giddey issue. After Tuesday's loss, the Thunder are fifth in the Western Conference standings with an 11-6 record.

In 17 games this season, Giddey is averaging 12.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while shooting just over 43 percent from the field.