The network made the mouse do something we're not used to.

Mickey Mouse, in his Steamboat Wille era, is now in the public domain. And Adult Swim had a go at it.

The network released a 15-second loop with Mickey, ahem, having its way with text that reads “public domain bitch,” Uproxx reports.

Adult Swim drops adult-oriented Mickey Mouse clip

The hilarious clip ran on Sunday night.

Adult Swim aired this last night with the original Mickey Mouse now in public domain. pic.twitter.com/wdndEN9ief — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 9, 2024

As for what you can and cannot do with Mickey, there are a lot of legalities. However, what Adult Swim did is fair game.

“We will, of course, continue to protect our rights in the more modern version of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright, Disney said in a statement.

Jennifer Jenkins, a law professor and director of Duke’s Center for the Study of Public Domain, said, “This is it. This is Mickey Mouse. This is exciting because it’s kind of symbolic. I kind of feel the pipe on the steamboat, like expelling smoke. It’s so exciting.”

“Ever since Mickey Mouse’s first appearance in the 1928 short film Steamboat Willie, people have associated the character with Disney’s stories, experiences, and authentic products,” a spokesperson for Disney said to the AP. “That will not change when the copyright in the Steamboat Willie film expires.”

Well, what has changed is where we’ve seen Mickey. He’s got a horror movie on the way, and numerous clips of the mouse depicting him in various ways have surfaced over social media.

The copyright on Steamboat Willie’s Mickey Mouse expired on New Year’s Day. Since then, he’s been free to use as you want. Including humping various objects in a meme.