The iconic mouse is about to get the horror movie treatment.

Mickey Mouse might get much creepier now that his early version is in the public domain.

Steamboat Willie looks like it will become a horror-comedy based on the famous mouse being a sadistic tormentor of ferry passengers, Variety reports.

Steven LaMorte is set to direct the film, and production is set to begin this spring. LaMorte is known for directing The Mean One, which is a Grinch parody.

As for why he's creating the movie, the director has some insights.

“It all comes from our love of these characters,” he said. “Filmmakers — we're all kids in the sandbox. We love taking them and playing with them in different ways. It's not a desire to ruin these characters or make a quick buck, but to love them and honor them and show them in a new light.”

The Mickey horror movie is possible due to the public domain of the character. Now that it's 2024, the copyright to Steamboat Willie has expired so the original characters can be used however anyone would like. But, there are still major restrictions for later versions of Mickey and the other characters.

That said, LaMorte will ensure he's got all legalities covered for his new film.

“We are doing our due diligence to make sure there's no question or confusion of what we're up to,” the director said. “This is our version of a public domain character. It's a scary thrill ride with heart and humor, based on this character that everybody knows.”

He also mentioned that he would not name the character Mickey Mouse. Instead, its name will be Steamboat Willie.