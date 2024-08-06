Freddie Freeman is back in the lineup for the Los Angeles Dodgers after tending to his son, Maximus, who has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. Thankfully, he is expected to make a full recovery.

Max spent eight days in a pediatric intensive care unit after going into paralysis. Freddie left the Dodgers to be with his family, watching as his three-year-old son was treated for Guillain-Barré syndrome. After being put on a ventilator and slowly regaining the ability to move body parts below his neck, Max was discharged from the hospital this past Saturday and will go through physical therapy.

Seeing the baby of the family deal with such a scary disease was not easy for the Freemans. Freddie felt comfortable returning to the Dodgers because of the incredible progress his son made. Max told him he was happy to see his dad back in the lineup, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

“I'm here because things are better at home,” Freeman said, via ESPN. “He is on his way for recovery. He's at home happy. I said, ‘Are you excited to watch Daddy on TV tonight?’ He said, ‘Yes.’”

Freddie Freeman returns to Dodgers after tending to son, Max

Freeman received a loud ovation in his first plate appearance. He was warmly embraced by fans, teammates and opponents alike as the Dodgers kicked off a series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a win.

Knowing his family was eager to see him back on the field, Freeman notched a hit in his second plate appearance, a single to right field. That was his lone hit of the night but simply being back out there was a massive moment for him and his family. As Max continues his recovery, the Freemans can find comfort in the immense support they have received and will continue to get.

The unity of the baseball world was on full display in a beautiful way as the Dodgers star made his return. The Dodgers wore shirts that said #MaxStrong in warmups and Freeman got one for himself, wearing it to the postgame press conference after his return. It’s safe to say he and his teammates will keep wearing them.