Stevie Nicks has provided an unfortunate Fleetwood Mac touring update.

In the wake of Christine McVie's death, it doesn't appear Fleetwood Mac will tour again. “We had a really great time and it was a huge tour,” Nicks told Vulture about the band's 2018 tour. “That was there in the realm of possibility. But when Christine died, I felt like you can't replace her. You just can't. Without her, what is it?”

She continued, “Who am I going to look over to on the right and have them not be there behind the Hammond organ? When she died, I figured we really can't go any further with this. There's no reason to.”

Christine McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970. She remained a part of the band for years and wrote some of the band's biggest hits including “Don't Stop.” McVie rejoined the band in 2014 in time for their “On with the Show” tour. She passed away on November 30, 2022 at the age of 79.

Fleetwood Mac embarked on the “An Evening with Fleetwood Mac” tour from 2018-19. Lindsey Buckingham departed the band prior to the tour.

Even if Fleetwood Mac won't tour again, that won't stop Stevie Nicks. She has embarked on a number of concert tours outside of Fleetwood Mac. Prior to 2022, her most recent solo tour was the “24 Karat Gold” tour, which took place from 2016-17.

In 2023, Nicks would team with Billy Joel for a co-headlining tour. The tour, dubbed “Two Icons One Night,” kicked off with a show at SoFi Stadium on March 10. They will play a total of nine shows. Shows in Baltimore, Maryland, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, remain. The singer also announced that she will be getting her own Barbie doll.