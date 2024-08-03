Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld became Instagram official last week, and now, in a new interview, we are learning a little bit about their low-key relationship.

Earlier this week, Allen sat down with Kay Adams on his Up & Adams podcast, where they spoke about the upcoming NFL season and

“We love love,” he said, smiling.

Adams replied, “That is one happy quarterback! They’re going to win the Super Bowl, see you later.”

Allen and Steinfeld were first seen together in May 2023 in New York City. Almost a year later, Allen posted photos of him and Steinfeld from their April Paris vacation admiring the Eiffel Tower at night.

“Onward,” Allen captioned the photo.

“THE HAYLEE/JOSH LAUNCH WEVE BEEN WAITING FOR,” one fan commented.

“Babe wake up, Joshy just hard launched Hailee,” another fan joked.

One fan excitedly wrote, “Finally!! Pics of you and Hailee!!!”

“Josh how am I supposed to work after seeing this?” another fan sarcastically asked.

Prior to his relationship with the Pitch Perfect 2 actress, he dated his ex Brittany Williams for 10 years.

“I was with my ex boyfriend for 10 years,” Williams told Martinis and Bikinis podcast host Veronica Droulia back in February. “I would say that coming into the dating world was very, very, very difficult for me at first because I’m just like, I never thought I would be here again. But here I am, I am very happy now. The dating life in New York is absolutely crazy but it’s so much fun. It was so entertaining.

Williams commented on her current dating life, “I’m giddy right now just talking about it because it’s so much fun. I’m having the ‘Sex and the City’ moment… It is crazy out here on these streets, I’ll just say that. It’s hard, but it’s beautiful because it makes you realize everything you want and makes you not settle for anything more than that.”

As for Steinfeld, she previously has been romantically linked to Cameron Smoller and Niall Horan.