Rock legends Aerosmith sent shockwaves through the music world today as they announced the postponement of their highly anticipated ‘Peace Out: The Farewell Tour.' The iconic band, known for hits like “Dream On” and “Sweet Emotion,” cited a surprising reason for the delay, leaving fans both concerned and intrigued.

In a heartfelt statement, the band explained that they had decided to delay the tour to ensure lead singer Steven Tyler's full recovery from a previously undisclosed medical condition. The details entail significant “vocal cord damage” as posted on their social media.

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days. I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you… pic.twitter.com/bDT8tqmEcP — Aerosmith (@Aerosmith) September 11, 2023

Fans had eagerly anticipated the ‘Peace Out: The Farewell Tour' as a grand farewell to Aerosmith's illustrious career, spanning nearly five decades. The tour was set to feature their classic hits and special guest appearances, making it a memorable send-off for the band.

Aerosmith's decision to prioritize Tyler's health reflects the band's commitment to their fans and their own legacy. Tyler, known for his electrifying stage presence, is a key figure in the band's success and a beloved icon in the rock music world.

The postponement comes as a reminder of the physical toll that touring and performing can take on artists, especially those with extensive careers. The band assured fans that they intend to reschedule the tour dates as soon as Tyler is back in prime condition.

As fans eagerly await updates on Tyler's health and the rescheduled tour dates, the postponement serves as a poignant reminder that even rock legends are not immune to the challenges of maintaining their well-being while continuing to entertain audiences around the world.