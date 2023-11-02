Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler is accused by a second woman of sexual assault that happened in the '70s in New York City.

A second woman has come forward about sexual assault by the frontman of Aerosmith, Steven Tyler.

The woman is former child model Jeanne Bellino, who filed a lawsuit against the singer, according to Ultimate Classic Rock.

She claims she met Tyler in New York during the summer of 1975. She was 17, and he was 27, and she claimed that she and a friend were supposed to meet that band in NYC at the Warwick Hotel.

They walked down Sixth Avenue with Tyler and an entourage when, after Bellino questioned Tyler about some lyrics, he assaulted her in a phone booth.

Allegations of sexual assault against Steven Tyler

“While holding her captive, Tyler stuck his tongue down her throat and put his hands upon her body, her breasts, her buttocks, and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth,” the lawsuit states, according to Rolling Stone. “As Tyler was mauling and groping Plaintiff, he was humping her, pretending to have sex with Plaintiff. Others stood by outside the phone booth laughing, and as passersby watched and witnessed, nobody in the entourage intervened.”

According to Bellino, she stated that “Tyler's penis was erect, and it was evident to her as he rubbed it against her that he was not wearing underwear and wearing thin pants.”

A second woman has accused Aerosmith's Steven Tyler of sexual assault, claiming in a lawsuit he assaulted her in New York in 1975 when she was 17 years old. Story: https://t.co/yOZMg6LhyH pic.twitter.com/H3SHbogNvr — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 2, 2023

Eventually, she escaped the phone booth “in shock and fear.”

The suit claims that she “has suffered and will continue to suffer great pain of mind and body, severe and permanent emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, physical, personal and psychological injuries” as a result of the incident.

This is the 2nd assault allegation against Steven Tyler. Last December, Julia Misley, formerly Julia Holcomb, filed a lawsuit against him for committing sexual assault and battery when she was 16 and he was 25.