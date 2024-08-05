Warning: Spoilers ahead for Deadpool 3 (aka Deadpool and Wolverine)

Chris Evans made his shocking Marvel return as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch in Deadpool 3, only to be killed by Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin). The Crown star shared their reaction to Evans' appearance and subsequent death.

During an interview with GQ, Corrin was asked about their reaction to getting to kill Evans. Corrin described it as “absolutely mad.” Seeing Marvel fans disappointed by the death at the New York premiere broke their heart.

“I felt so bad when we were in the screening the other day. Because we watched it after the New York premiere with all these Lincoln Center full of fans, and everyone was so excited when they see him appear on screen, and then after three minutes, I've killed him,” Corrin said. “I felt terrible. I was hiding in my seat.

“Yeah, it was weird. Not something I thought I'd be doing if you'd asked me a few years ago,” Corrin continued.

They then praised Marvel's usage of cameos such as Evans or Channing Tatum's Gambit, and how they closed out all of the characters' stories.

“That's something [Marvel] do well so well, the cameos,” Corrin praised. “You know, they give the people what they want. They give them cameos. But they also don't use them gratuitously. They're all there for a reason. And I think you really sense that. Or, I hope people sense that, because I think they're used really cleverly.”

Who is Emma Corrin?

The antagonist of Deadpool 3, Cassandra Nova, is played by Emma Corrin. They are most known for their role in The Crown, winning a Golden Globe for their performance as Princess Diana.

Since then, Corrin has had roles in other TV series such as Ten Percent and A Murder at the End of the World. On the big screen, Corrin has starred in My Policeman with Harry Styles, and Daniel Levy's Good Grief.

Coming up, Corrin has a role in Robert Eggars' remake of Nosferatu. They will star alongside Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

What is Deadpool 3 about?

Deadpool 3 is the first team up between the title character, played by Ryan Reynolds, and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). After being recruited for a mission by the Time Variance Authority (TVA), the two heroes are sent to the Void. This Mad Max-like land is ruled by Cassandra Nova (Corrin).

The movie features a lot of cameos, including Chris Evans' return as the Human Torch. While he played the iconic role of Captain America in the MCU, his first Marvel role came a few years earlier in Fox's Fantastic Four movies. His bit in Deadpool 3 is brief, but he is also seen in the post-credits scene of it as well.

It has been a smash hit at the box office already. In under two weeks in theaters, Deadpool and Wolverine has made over $820 million worldwide, a record for R-rated movies.

Deadpool 3 dethroned Mel Gibson's Passion of the Christ as the highest-grossing R-rated movie domestically. Gibson's movie made $370 million domestically during its run. Deadpool 3 is now north of $395 million.