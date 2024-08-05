After launching Artists Equity and making Air together, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon could be tag-teaming a Hulk Hogan movie. The WWE legend seems to be the focal point of their next project.

PWInsider is reporting that a screenplay about Hogan's court case against Gawker has been written. The script is making the rounds and has “picked up considerable steam and is expected to move forward in the days ahead.”

Killing Gawker (the current name of the project) is being “set up” by Artists Equity. Additionally, PWInsider adds that it is seeking to launch in January 2025.

But Ben Affleck and Matt Damon would be more than just producers via Artists Equity of the Hulk Hogan-centered movie. They are reportedly looking to star as Hogan and Peter Thiel, respectively.

There have previously been talks of a Hogan biopic starring Chris Hemsworth. However, if Killing Gawker moves forward at this pace, this could be the first movie about Hogan to hit the big screen.

Charles Randolph (The Big Short) wrote the screenplay of Killing Gawker. He based the script on the book Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue.

Hogan is one of the most polarizing figures in WWE history. He started his run with the WWE (then WWF) in 1979. He subsequently returned to the WWE in 1983 and went on a historic run.

Throughout his career, Hogan won the WWF/WWE Championship six times, including a 1,474-day reign beginning in January 1984. Hogan has also won two Royal Rumbles.

He began crossing over to the mainstream with his role in Rocky III in 1982. Hogan also had roles in other movies, including No Holds Barred, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, and Gnomeo and Juliet.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon's long history of movies

Affleck and Damon go way back. As the latter told ClutchPoints during a recent interview with Ben's brother, Casey, they grew up in the same neighborhood.

The two broke onto the scene together in 1997, co-writing and starring in Good Will Hunting. Their script took home Best Original Screenplay. As a filmmaker, Affleck won Best Picture for his 2013 movie, Argo.

They are two of the biggest names in Hollywood, and they have continued to be friends and collaborate throughout the years. They both appeared in Field of Dreams, Chasing Amy, and Dogma.

In 2023, they both starred in Air, which Affleck directed. The movie depicts Nike's journey landing of Michael Jordan and subsequently launching Air Jordan. Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, and. Viola Davis also star in it.

Air was the first movie made by Artists Equity. They have since produced Kiss the Future, a documentary about U2's iconic Sarajevo concert in 1997, and The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

On their own, Affleck and Damon have been booked and busy. Damon is fresh off starring in Christopher Nolan's Best Picture-winning Oppenheimer, starring as Leslie Groves. He also starred in Drive-Away Dolls and IF.

Affleck followed Air up with Hypnotic, directed by Robert Rodriguez. He also briefly appeared in The Flash as Bruce Wayne/Batman, as well as This Is Me Now: A Love Story, a visual accompaniment to Jennifer Lopez's album, This Is Me Now.