During her August 2, 2024, show in Munich, Germany, Adele revealed why she does not play “Chasing Pavements” much. In a shocking twist, Adele broke out the song from her debut album, 19, during the show.

Before introducing it, the “Skyfall” singer discussed the reason she does not play it often (this was the first performance since 2017) and why she won't in the future. In fact, she made the audience promise to sing it with her. A video from @KaitlinLeppert on X (formerly Twitter) captured the moment.

“I'm gonna do an oldie oldie for you now. I haven't sung this song in like eight years?” Adele began. “The reason I don't sing this song often, and I shant sing it again after this Munich residency, is because the way I pronounce the words in this song when I was 19 years old, I sound like I'm 19 years old. And when I sing it now, I still sound 19 years old, and it annoys me.

“But I'm gonna do it for you because I love you, and Germans have always been very, very loving towards this song. But I'm only gonna do it if you do it with me,” she concluded.

The August 2, 2024, show in Munich, Germany, was Adele's first of her residency there. From August 2 to 31, she will play 10 shows in a bespoke arena built for the residency.

“Chasing Pavements” is the second single from Adele's first album, 19. She co-wrote the song with producer Eg White. The song was up for three Grammys in 2009 and won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Adele's 2024 Munich shows

While Adele has been busy with her Las Vegas residency, Weekends with Adele, she just began her second concert residency. The Munich shows are a limited engagement from August 2 to 31. She will play two shows a week during her time there.

These are the first shows the Grammy winner has played in Germany since May 15, 2016. During her 2016 world tour, the singer performed six shows across Berlin, Hamburg, and Cologne.

After the Munich shows, Adele will return to the United States to finish her Las Vegas residency. She will resume the Weekends with Adele residency on October 25, 2024, and play 10 shows through November 23.

The residency will conclude after 100 shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. It began over two full years earlier, on November 18, 2022.

Adele's fourth studio album, 30, is the supported album of the residency. However, each show features songs from all of her albums.

Adele Munich show 1 setlist

Read below for the full setlist from Adele's first Munich show. While it featured some familiar songs to the Las Vegas shows, she changed it up with some deep cuts and covers during the show.