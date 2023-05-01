Those who haven’t seen Aerosmith live in concert may only have one last chance to — otherwise all they can do is “Dream On.” The iconic rock band has made a shocking announcement about their upcoming tour.

The Associated Press broke the news that Aerosmith’s next tour, titled the “Peace Out” tour, will be their last as a band as the title would suggest.

The “Peace Out” tour is a run of 40 shows (as of now) beginning on September 2 in Philadelphia and will include a stop in Boston — the band’s hometown — on New Year’s Eve. The tour will finish on January 26 in Montreal, Canada.

“I think it’s about time,” Joe Perry — the band’s lead guitarist — said.

It sure feels natural to feel that way — Aerosmith has been around for over five decades and has been touring consistently since then. They recently did a residency in Los Vegas at the Park Theater at Park MGM and several shows at other MGM venues on the East Coast.

Plus, the reality of it is — the band isn’t getting any younger, and Perry knows this. “It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” said Perry. “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this. … It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but [we’re] kind of anxious to get back on the road.”

In a statement, Steven Tyler — the band’s lead singer — said, “We’re opening up Pandora’s Box one last time to present our fans with the ‘Peace Out’ tour.” He continued, “Be there or beware as we bring all the toys out of the attic. Get Ready.”

Not all of the band’s proverbial toys will be involved, however. Joey Kramer has been on leave since their Las Vegas residency. John Douglas will continue filling in for him.