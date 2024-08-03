Big Sean, the Detroit rapper known for his introspective lyrics and dynamic flow, recently sat down with Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club's Out Of Context podcast. The candid interview touched on various topics, from fatherhood and diss tracks to his relationship with Jhene Aiko. However, the most buzzworthy moments came when Sean discussed his position in the rap game, particularly in relation to the so-called “Big 3” of the 2010s: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole. He also opened up about his past tensions with Lamar and how they finally cleared the air.

The Big 3 and Big Sean's Place in Hip-Hop

Over the past decade, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole have often been hailed as the “Big 3” of hip-hop, defining the era with their distinctive styles and impactful music. While Big Sean has frequently been associated with this group, he acknowledges that his name doesn't always come up in the same breath. During the interview, Sean expressed gratitude for the opportunities he had with G.O.O.D Music but also highlighted the financial disparities he experienced. He revealed that he took a financial hit to avoid legal battles, stating, “With the deal I signed, [Kanye] made more money off of my music than me.” Despite the challenges, he remains grateful for his time with the label.

Sean's self-awareness about his career trajectory and inconsistency has made him reflect on why he might not always be included in conversations about the “Big 3.” “I hear my name every time people talk about this Big 3 stuff,” he said. Yet, he admitted that his sporadic releases have affected public perception. “My consistency is where I lack. I haven’t put out music in four years, bro, essentially, I haven’t put a project out.” He understands that to maintain a spot in that elite tier, one must consistently “feed hip-hop, feed the fans.”

However, Sean's humility doesn't overshadow his confidence in his skills. He boldly declared that he could “hang with anybody on any song,” citing his verses on “Control” and DJ Khaled's “Holy Key” as evidence. He even claimed he outperformed Lamar on “Holy Key,” sparking debate among fans. While some supported his claim, others disagreed, pointing to Lamar's verse as superior. Regardless of public opinion, Sean stands by his belief in his lyrical abilities.

Clearing the Air with Kendrick Lamar

One of the most intriguing parts of the interview was Sean's discussion of his relationship with Kendrick Lamar. The two have a history of perceived tension, particularly after a leaked verse from Lamar's Damn sessions surfaced in 2019. In the verse, Lamar seemingly took shots at Sean, rapping, “Big Sean keeps sneak dissing, I let it slide / I think his false confidence got him inspired.” The verse, which didn't make the final cut of “Element,” caused a stir among fans and fueled rumors of a feud.

Sean revealed that he and Lamar had privately addressed the issue years ago, long before the verse leaked in full. He explained that Lamar had actually changed the lyrics, indicating a change of heart. “The thing is, that some came out and he changed that bar, right? So that wasn't on the song anymore,” Sean said, adding that he had to “keep that in mind” when he first heard the verse. Despite feeling upset initially, Sean appreciated that Lamar had reconsidered the line and decided not to include it.

The two rappers eventually spoke, and according to Sean, Lamar “apologized in a sense” for the diss. Sean even showed Charlamagne text messages from their conversation, although he kept the exact contents private. He emphasized that there was no “real smoke” between them and that he wasn't interested in chasing clout by publicly addressing the issue. “I'm not a clout-chasing-ass n****, bro. I'm solid and I stand on mine,” he stated. Sean reiterated that they had resolved their differences, making it clear that any lingering tension was more about public perception than actual animosity.

Moving Forward: A New Chapter

As Big Sean looks ahead, he expressed a desire to release more music and stay true to his artistry. He acknowledged that his past inconsistency might have kept him from being fully recognized alongside the “Big 3,” but he feels confident in his ability to produce meaningful work. “I think the way my life is going, that's one of my priorities is to put more music out with meaning,” he said. Sean also mentioned that he believes he has “no limit on [his] rapping abilities,” suggesting that he's ready to remind the world of his talent.

The interview showcased Big Sean's reflective nature and his commitment to growth, both personally and professionally. While he may not always be mentioned in the same breath as Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole, Sean's contributions to hip-hop are undeniable. With a new album, Better Me Than You, on the horizon, he's poised to reassert his place in the rap game. As Sean himself put it, “I can hang with anybody on any song,” and it seems he's ready to prove that once again.