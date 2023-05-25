A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After hinting at a big announcement regarding the first edition of AEW Collision on the previous edition of Dynamite, Tony Khan appeared on-screen once more to let the cat out of the bag and officially deliver the news that fans – specifically CM Punk fans – have been waiting to hear for months.

“It’s great to be here tonight, where it all began right here at the MGM Grand, right here in Las Vegas. And it’s very fitting that we’re here tonight where it all began, to make an announcement about the start of a new beginning for AEW, ” Khan said.

“AEW Collision, starting June 17th on TNT, last week, we announced some of the cities for our opening tour, with events coming up in Toronto, Hamilton, Regina, Calgary, and Newark, but what we haven’t announced yet is the location for the very first AEW Collision. The first episode of AEW Collision will take place Saturday, June 17th at 8 pm EST, 7 pm Central, on TNT from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. I’m looking forward to a great show, and I’m sure you are too. It’s going to be a big night of wrestling, and we have a lot to look forward to.”

…what was that in the background of the announcement? Were those CM Punk chants from an excited Las Vegas crowd?

Now, for fans out of the know, Punk made his return to professional wrestling after more than half a decade away at the United Center in 2021, and it produced the single-largest Rampage number in the history of the company. With Collision coming to TNT on Saturdays moving forward, what better way to pop a rating than to bring “The Best in the World” back to AEW?