After turning in a solid showing with Full Gear at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, AEW is officially returning to Pay-Per-View for its final show of 2023: Worlds End.

Booked firmly in MJF country, Long Island, New York, the show is set to serve as an inflection point for the promotion, closing out what many consider to be an incredibly tumultuous 2023 and hopefully setting things up to rocket out of the gates in 2024 with plenty of interesting fodder for Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and social media too, where the war of public opinion of often waged.

With nine matches on the main card plus three more on the buy-in, Worlds End has the potential to be one of the better AEW Pay-Per-Views of the year, especially if Tony Khan decides not to play things safe and instead takes some shots that will get fans talking.

4. The Blackpool Combat Club goes undefeated at AEW Worlds End.

As has become customary, AEW Worlds End features heavy representation from the Blackpool Combat Club, with all four members of the cation appearing in action on the show.

First up is Wheeler Yuta, who is set to challenge for the FTW Championship against the “Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” himself, Hook. Now, on paper, this match should be an easy W for the Hookster, as he's only lost one FTW Championship match and quickly earned it back at All In in the infamous “Cry Me A River” match with “Jungleboy” Jack Perry, but this is a bold prediction, right? Why not give the win to Yuta, who just defeated Katsuyori Shibata to become the Ring of Honor Pure Championship, and try to see if he can elevate himself in the AEW Galaxy in a way TK tried to do with Perry? At worst, it opens up some storytelling for Hook, and he looks to regain his belt, which is always a positive, as he simply doesn't get enough chances to grow his character on AEW television due to his unbeatable vanity belt status.

Then comes Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson, who will be teaming up with Mark Briscoe and Daniel Garcia in a four-way match against fellow Continental Classic participants Brody King, Jay White, Jay Lethal, and Rush. Now, of those two teams, the BCC side clearly has more talent, but they also have something to prove, as this is the first time AEW has held such a match after an expansive tournament like the C2, which could give the eight men in the ring extra motivation to put on a show and really prove they deserve to be in the same conversation as premier G1 or BOLA classes of the past.

Is there another BCC match? Oh yeah, there is…

3. Eddie Kingston's reign as King of New York comes to an end.

And last but not least, the final match on AEW Worlds End featuring a member of the BCC is arguably the biggest grudge match of the entire show – no offense to Adam Copeland and Christian Cage – Eddie Kingston versus Jon Moxley for the AEW Continental Championship, the Ring of Honor Championship, and the New Japan Strong Openweight Championship, aka the Modern-Day American Triple Crown.

For Kingston, this match means everything, as he put his life's work on the line and he's wrestling mere miles from his home, even if Long Island's status as being part of New York City is both disputable and often disputed. Watching his long-time friend lift up his belts after taking a brutal loss to boot would be a bitter pill to swallow for the long-time representative of blue class fighting spirit.

Unfortunately for the “Mad King,” Moxley is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and after watching his title reign with the International Championship come to a brutal end, it feels like Khan may want to give a new belt to the three-time AEW World Champion and allow him to defend it all over the world as the fighting representative fo what AEW is all about. Bad news for Kingston, but a good plan otherwise.

2. Samoa Joe leaves Worlds End the AEW World Championship.

In the lead-up to Worlds End, MJF has done pretty much everything one would expect a babyface champion to do; he's kissed some babies, done some favorable press hits, and even wrote a Players' Tribune article that was surprisingly pro-AEW, The Elite, Chris Jericho and every member of the roster that routinely takes hits from the “other side” of the online wrestling community.

And yet, between his shoulder, his new injuries from Dynamite, and the fact that he already lost the ROH Tag Team Championships, it seems like a borderline lock that the “Salt of the Earth” will return to his childhood home on Long Island a loser, with his belt, his push, and potentially even his lone friendship all down the proverbial drain.

What? Friendship, you say? Well, being that this is about bold predictions…

1. Britt Baker is The Devil… and Adam Cole sides with her.

At this point, there isn't an AEW fan in the world who doesn't expect The Devil to interfere in some way in the main event match between Samoa Joe and MJF, with the masked man and his goons likely siding with the former due to his hatred for the latter. But who is The Devil? Is it Adam Cole? Roderick Strong? Kyle O'Reilly? Or maybe it's MJF himself, or even someone who isn't under contract with AEW publically, like, say, Retribution's Mustafa Ali?

Or maybe it's Britt Baker?

I mean, think about it, she's been off television since The Devil showed up and has a decided interest in Cole's success and future well-being; even if Cole isn't privy to the information, it would make sense that Baker would try to put her hand on the scale and help him in whatever way possible, even if MJF is collateral damage in that process.

So, if Baker were to reveal herself as The Devil, how would Cole react? Would he be shocked and turn his back on his long-time girlfriend? Or would he instead turn on his relatively new friend MJF and side with Baker, turning their one-time bromance into a civil war that could eventually build into a rematch at All In 2024? Considering both of MJF's Dynasty brothers, Alex Hammerstone and Richard Holliday, are free agents at the moment, or at least will be in a few days, this has the potential to be really, really, really good.