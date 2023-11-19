After much anticipation, Tony Khan made it official at Full Gear: Will Ospreay is bypassing WWE to join AEW.

After much anticipation, rumors galore, and a nasty Goldberg rumor, Tony Khan made it official at AEW Full Gear: Will Ospreay is All Elite.

But who, you may ask, is Will Ospreay? Well he just so happens to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the world today, with more five star matches from Dave Meltzer than anyone else in the history of The Wrestling Observer and decisive wins over Kenny Omega, Orange Cassidy, and Chris Jericho as a member of AEW.

Standing alone in the center of the ring after congratulating Kris Statlander on a hard-faught loss to the new TBS Champion, Julia Hart, Tony Schiavone announced that TK's latest signing was coming down to the ring and when the opening bars of “Elevated” hit, the crowd went wild, singing along to the theme while Ospreay emerged from the back, running down to the ring to celebrate the move.

Though Ospreay won't be joining AEW just yet, as he has to finish up his obligations in New Japan Pro Wrestling first, the “Commonwealth Kingpin” urged fans to wait for him, as he promised to take on any and all challengers TK lines up for him on the road to Revolution – Will Ospteay-Kenny Omega III anyone? – and especially at All In 2024, when he will be wrestling in front of his friends and family as a member of AEW, as opposed to a guest

Will Ospreay win the AEW World Championship at Wembley Stadium like Dave Meltzer predicted? Only time will tell but after drawing strong interest from WWE, this is undoubtedly a huge win for Tony Khan.