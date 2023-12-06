After waiting over a decade for another singles match, Adam Copeland is ready to defeat Christian Cage in his return to Montreal.

After meeting each other in the ring at WrestleDream and then wrestling their first match together in over a decadein a six man tag at Full Gear, Adam Copeland, and Christian Cage are gearing up for their first singles match since all the way back in 2010, before both performers were forced to retire due to their respective injuries.

Locked in for the main event of Dynamite coming to fans from the Bell Centre in Montreal, the same venue Sami Zayn wrestled Roman Reigns in at the Elimination Chamber earlier this year, Copeland sat down for an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to discuss what it's like to wrestle his best friend in such an amazing full-circle moment.

“We haven't wrestled each other since 2010. I was retired for nine years, he was retired for seven. The last time we wrestled against each other in a title match was 22 years ago. The gravity of those dates, it's incredible to me,” Adam Copeland told Sports Illustrated.

“We weren't two guys slapped together and told to be a tag title–for us, it's all real,” said Copeland. “His family. My family. We had our first daughters within eight weeks of each other. All the triumphs, the failures, we've been through it all together. And we were both able to make it, which is crazy. Sleeping in Home Ec rooms, the lakes we drove across, the boxes of crap for dinner. We traveled the roads in WWE. Now we're here in AEW. A large part of our audience has been through a lot of this with us, too.

“We were both told we'd never wrestle again. Then we were different companies, so the possibility for us to wrestle each other wasn't even there. Now we're here. And we're at a point where, in terms of being able to tell a layered story, we've never been better. And we're bringing different talent into the story and giving them a boost. It's everything I want to do.”

Asked why this match is being “given away” for free on weekly television instead of saving it for a Pay-Per-View, Copeland noted that he wouldn't have it any other way, as he wanted to wrestle Cage in front of their friends and family more than anything else.

“I've heard, ‘Why isn't this at the pay-per-view?' To me, where is more important than when. We get to do it in Montreal. There's no other choice for us but to have it here. My family is coming for this one, cousins and relatives who've known Jay for years,” Copeland noted.

“There's something special about doing it in Canada. I am really, really amped up to do this one. I truly think there's not another story like ours, with this real story. Two friends from Orangeville, Ontario, who made it where we made it because of each other. I'm hoping this is a rabid crowd. This is what I dreamed of–working that guy in Montreal for a championship.”

Could this match serve as a step along the road instead of the final chapter between the lifelong friends, leading to a match at Worlds End after all? Considering the buildup, it's a borderline guarantee that this match will be a stop on the journey instead of the final destination, which is good news for wrestling fans of all persuasions.

Nick Wayne wants to reunite with his Adam Copeland in AEW.

While Adam Copeland and Christian Cage were able to reunite in AEW after many thought it impossible, not every member of the Patriarchy has been afforded that same opportunity, with Nick Wayne currently apart from his long-time indie tag team partner.

Sitting down for an interview with Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Wayne noted that he hopes to see AEW sign his GCW tag team partner Jordan Oliver in the not-too-distant future, as they deserve a chance to see just how great they can be on an international stage.

“It's one of my goals, to be honest. Let's just put it that way. I have people that I'm very close with outside of AEW, and Jordan is one of them. He's one of my best friends in this world, honestly. As a human, has a wrestler, Jordan is one of my best friends. We just clicked so easily because one time on the independents, we got paired up together to do a tag team match,” Nick Wayne said via Fightful.

“We clicked. We were in sync. It looked like a mirror image and we were like, ‘Wow. We got something here.' So we continued to team on for about a year or so and win the GCW Tag Team Championship. We were one of the best on the independents. We were ranked 65 PWI's tag team [list] and we only tagged for a year. So it's definitely a goal of mine that I want Jordan Oliver in AEW. I want him by my side. I want to continue the East West Express for as long as possible because I truly think we have something special for such a young age that we are and the [synchrony] we have. So it's definitely a goal of mine to one day, when the stars align, to have Jordan in AEW and continue the East West Express.”

Fortunately for Wayne, he may be in luck, as AEW actually trademarked the East West Express last month and, as a result, may be reuniting the duo, either under the care of Christian Cage or as a broken free babyfaces. If that happens, AEW fans will be in for a treat, as Oliver and Wayne are as dynamic a duo as they come.