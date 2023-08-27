Why did Will Ospreay wrestle Chris Jericho at All In?

Was it because he wanted to finally check the “dream match” off of his checklist after their previously booked bout in New Japan Professional Wrestling was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Was it because he took issue with Jericho using his match to perform “Judas” with Fozzy at one of the most famous venues in the world and wanted to shut up the band's mouthpiece? Or was it because Will Ospreay simply wanted to show that he's the best wrestler in the world and wanted to prove that in front of 80,000 of his friends, family, and fellow countrymen?

If the answer is the numero three, then Ospreay is in luck, as few could watch his efforts against Jericho and not think he's among the best wrestlers in the world today.

Taking the ring against a performer 22 years his senior who has done just about everything a wrestler can do in this great sport, Ospreay ran through his impressive arsenal of wrestling maneuvers, hitting OsCutters, Storm Breakers, and even the Hidden Blade in a match where Jericho, for the first time in a very long time, didn't have help from his Appreciation Society to help compensate for his athletic disadvantage, as Sammy Guevara opted against getting involved with the finish even if it meant watching his mentor lose what might just be the final stadium match of his career.

What's next for Jericho and Guevara? Will they wrestle next week at All Out in the final desolation of the JAS/Inner Circle? For Ospreay, it doesn't really matter, as he secured his signature win in a match against his childhood hero in front of 81,000 fans – his night, as they say, is made.