One week after setting the professional wrestling world on fire with All In, the Wembley Stadium-based show that set the all-time record for the biggest paid attendance number in professional wrestling history, AEW is back with All Out, a show that just became a whole lot more compelling after the surprise firing of CM Punk by CEO Tony Khan.

Booked for the United Center smack dab in the middle of CM Punk country, Khan has thrown together a 10-match card, 13 if you count Zero Hour, that, while lacking in top-of-the-card title matches, features many of the promotion's top stars in unique angles and first time ever matchups.

Will Khan be able to eclipse 100,000 PPV buys once more based on the strength of a potent combination of drama and hype? Or will the show fall flat versus expectations both in terms of the numbers and in terms of fan interest? In a few short hours, plus the days proceeding, fans will find out.

How to Watch All Out

Stream: Bleacher Report, DAZN, Fite TV, select Dave and Busters, and traditional PPV providers.



Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT



How will fans react to CM Punk's firing?

When AEW announced without so much as a rumor that CM Punk had been released from the promotion with cause, it left the wrestling world in utter shock.

Suddenly, fans eager to spend their Saturday night watching Becky Lynch, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins frantically turned off their Peacock apps to tune into TNT just to see how the promotion would address the situation and how the crowd would respond.

Now, to his credit, Khan did something smart, he addressed the crowd before the show went live in order to allow them to get in as many boos as possible before 8 p.m. ET, but there was still plenty of weird energy throughout the show, with the occasional outburst from the crowd and even a pretty clear “CM Punk” chant at the end of noted CM Punk guy Dax Harwood's match with “Switchblade” Jay White, but we'll get to that in a minute.

Will a fired-up Chicago crowd with the extra day to think over the firing let AEW Have it for firing Punker? Or will they instead largely rally around the members of the promotion who still work there, namely The Elite? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

Will the crowd cheer or boo The Elite?

Speaking of The Elite, the aforementioned CM Punk chants that came at the end of Harwood's match on Collision? Yeah, those came because Nick and Matt Jackson, collectively known as The Young Bucks, came out to save FTR when they were getting banged up on by all four members of Bullet Club Gold.

With two matches on the card, an eight-man tag between the aforementioned teams and Kenny Omega's one-on-one match with Konosuke Takeshita, their first singles bout together since all the way back in August of 2013 in DDT, fans will have a chance to show where their true allegiance lies, with AEW or with its fifth-ever champion, and that reaction, for better or worse, will go a long way in defining the show for fans around the wrestling world in perpetuity.

Can Tony Khan book a compelling show with just one marquee title match?

Heading into All Out, there was heavy skepticism as to how many fans would willingly shell out $50 for another Pay-Per-View one week after AEW invaded Wembley Stadium for the biggest paid gate in professional wrestling history.

With Punk's firing, some of those fears have been mitigated, as this show has suddenly become incredibly compelling to watch, but that doesn't change the fact that All Out also features arguably the weakest card TK has booked since Dynamite debuted on television, with only two AEW titles being defended on the main show, including Orange Cassidy's International Championship, a fixture of weekly television for all of 2023, against Jon Moxley.

Despite the lack of “dream matches,” can Khan still turn in a memorable card? Or will this show fall flat in the rating department much like All In – which didn't have a single 5-star match – due to the roster being spread too thin? In the end, the success or failure of the show will largely fall on the shoulders of Cassidy, Mox, Omega, Takeshita, Ricky Starks, and Bryan Danielson, as they are working the three singles matches on the show with the highest potential for success.