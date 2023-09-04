When Kenny Omega took the ring at All Out, the 10,000+ fans in Chicago largely celebrated the former AEW World Champion with the level of respect the “Best Bout Machine” typically garners from any crowd in the world.

The Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, were not afforded the same level of respect, as when they took the ring between Bullet Club Gold and the main event between Orange Cassidy and Jon Moxley, an onslaught of boos, and CM Punk chants filled the ring with the same level of passion as fans chanting “All E-Meat” in the second contest of the show.

Now granted, the fans eventually chilled the F out, to paraphrase Nick Jackson, and even cheered for the Jacksons a time or two throughout the match, but in a bout that already featured plenty of drama between all three teams, something you don't often see in a four-on-four tag team match, the crowd was decidedly against the babyfaces early on, which is not a reaction the Young Bucks are used to getting.

Fortunately, as the match came to an end the finish approached, the fans seemingly eased up on the Bucks and were actively cheering them on during the spot-fest of a finish, which ultimately came to an end when Colten Gunn pinned Cash Wheeler for the 1-2-3 despite to a late save attempt from Nick Jackson.

Was this a one-off for the Young Bucks, or will fans from around the world follow in the All Out crowd's footsteps and blame the Jacksons for CM Punk's firing? Fans will have to keep tuning in to find out.