After running through seven matches on the All Out card – 10 if you count Zero Hour – the moment many a fan had been waiting for came at the United Center: Kenny Omega‘s entrance for his match against Konosuke Takeshita.

Finally, after a relatively quiet show, fans watching from home would get to see how their counterparts in Chicago would react to a member of The Elite and whether or not they would remain loyal to the “Second City Saint” ahead of one of the most highly-anticipated matches on the All Out card.

Well, as it turns out, the answer was clear: Chicago is apparently Kenny Omega country, as the United Center cheered him on to an incredible degree.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alright, is there a CM Punk chant or two buried in the ruckus reaction for the “Best Bout Machine?” You bet; while Tony Khan may not like it, there is still a solid segment of the AEW audience who are fans of the “Best in the World” and wish he was still a member of the AEW roster. Still, if All Out proved anything, it's that if you are passionate enough about AEW to pay for tickets to attend a Pay-Per-View in person, especially one that didn't have a fully announced card until the day before, you are probably a fan of the promotion as a whole, not someone who only tunes in to see their favorite wrestler get in the ring when they have a pre-announced match. All things considered, a major win for Omega, The Elite, and AEW as a whole… even if the finish didn't go “The Cleaner's” way.