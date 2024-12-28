With 2025 mere days away, professional wrestling fans get one final major Pay-Per-View before calling it a year in AEW Worlds End.

Soon, fans will get to see which belts exchange hands, who wins the Continental Classic, or C2 for short, and whether or not MJF will retain his Dynamite Diamond Ring in a grudge match with his former friend, Adam Cole.

And the best part? With 11 total matches on the card, including the preshow, fans in Orlando and beyond will undoubtedly get their month's worth in a total nonstop night filled with action, suspense, and a smackdown or two for good measure.

Buckle up, folks, for this show has the potential to change everything for AEW and professional wrestling as a whole.

1. Ricochet beats Will Ospreay to become the Continental Champion

For the first time in the tournament's history, the Continental Classic will be decided at Worlds End not with one title match but instead three total matches, pitting the Blue League's winner against the Gold League's runner-up and vice versa before the final two victors can duke it out for the belt.

Kazuchinka Okada, the current title holder, could recapture the crown with a pair of wins, he could lose to a performer who was either representing the Gold or the Blue League, or he could be one-and-done, losing to Ricochet in the first round of the show before being forced to watch the finals from the locker room with the rest of the boys in the back.

Unfortunately for Okada, this just doesn't feel like his year.

No, after turning heel in a very public way, Ricochet should probably pull this one out in the end, cementing his AEW run as more successful than his final few years in WWE combined while securing wins over an all-time tournament wrestler in the “Rainmaker” and another W over his friend/rival Will Ospreay, bringing their record to 2-1 in AEW in favor of the “One and Only.”

Now, would it be cool to see Ospreay earn such an honor, with his incredible 2024 capped off with an amazing victory? Sure thing, but frankly, the “Aerier Assassin” doesn't really need it. No, at this point, fans know that Ospreay is a made man, with AEW simply waiting in the wings for the “Billy Goat” to take his spot as the face of the company when the timing is right. He's got the looks, he's insanely over as a babyface – which is hard to do in 2024 – and with AEW returning to England for a big show at some point this year, even if it isn't All In, he could get his moment in front of his people.

Ricochet, however, sort of needs this, with the success of his reigns potentially being decided shortly. Give him the belt, give him Samantha Irvin by his side, and watch as fans around the world get to see one of the best wrestlers in the world get his much-deserved flowers on the national stage.

2. Adam Cole wins the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring

Right behind the Contential Classic and the belt given to its winner, another AEW staple, the Dynamite Diamond Ring, will be decided at Worlds End, with MJF looking to keep what has only been his prized possession away from his arch-rival Adam Cole.

Sounds easy enough, right? Well, in the past it has been, MJF has had backup, or a loophole, or some sort of trick up his sleeve to make sure that DDP's namesake ring doesn't end up in his possession, to the point where the Yoga specialist doesn't even show up for the award anymore. But at Worlds End, MJF will be stepping in the ring alone against an opponent who has backup in the form of the OGK, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett, and if anything fishy happens, they will most certainly be there to stop it.

Does MJF have another rabbit in his hat? Is there a new Wardlow-type – maybe actual Wardlow – who could come to his aid and guarantee that AEW's Dynamite Diamond Ring stays with its rightful owner? Or is this the year where somone else secures the prize? Well, considering the pride of Long Island, New York is seemingly always off shooting another project, from Iron Claw to Hpapy Gillmore 2, this feels like a perfect chance for the “Panama Playboy” to earn the ring and put it to good use until MJF returns in a few weeks or even months.

3. No other title belts change hands

Technically, there are four true title matches at Worlds End, with the C2 finale potentially being wrestled between two non-Champions. And yet, of the four other title bouts on the card, will any of them actually see a title change?

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Powerhouse Hobbs is a fine match. The two men have a history; they've wrestled in the past and were even part of the same faction before Don Callis basically kicked Powerhouse to the curb. While this could be the start of a fun feud, it probably won't be the end of one, not after less than a month.

How about Mariah May vs. Thunder Rosa? Again is a fun feud with cool ramifications, but if May loses the belt, it's going to be to Tony Storm, and it probably won't happen for at least a few months until All In 2024, when they get a rematch, nearly one year removed from “The Glamour's” initial coronation. Fortunately, that pursuit has already started, with Storm on the card too in her old gimmick as part of Zero Hour, but now? May gets this win unless something wild happens.

Mercades Mone vs. Kris Statlander? This match has happened before and was pretty good the first time around but when has a wrestling feud ever ended at two? Stat just turned babyface a few weeks ago and, again, probably isn't far enough along to be ready for another TNT Title reign… unless AEW ants to get the belt off of Mone and let her go after the main title. If AEW wants to pull that trigger, go for it, but that feels more likely to happen at Revolution in Los Angeles, instead of at Worlds End in Orlando.

And last but not least, the four-way battle between “Switchblade” Jay White, “Hangman” Adam Page, Orange Cassidy, and Jon Moxley for the AEW World Champion.

This match has a fun conceit, with all four men wanting to become the new face of AEW for one reason or another. While none of the other members of the match want to see Moxley remain the champion and force his vision of wrestling on the rest of the roster, what is his vision exactly? While the deal riders have been working for months now, they still haven't truly laid out what they have planned just yet, with that presumably coming in 2025 if Mox remains on top.

Could OC, White, or Page win the belt in this match? Sure, but frankly, it's probably not going to happen. No, at best, this show ends with The Elite returning to save Page, which would set up some great content in 2025 but doesn't change the fact that the Death Riders remain the top group in AEW for at least the time being.

Could this end up being an all-time great AEW show in terms of surprises? Could every belt switch hands? Sure, but frankly, I'd take the under if afforded a chance to make a bet.