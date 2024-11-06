Though it's been almost a month since Samantha Irvin made her last announcement in WWE, fans around the world are still trying to understand why the most popular ring announcer in the promotion would follow Ricochet out the door despite being at the height of her presumed powers.

Goodness, how could you go from announcing the main event of WrestleMania 40 in front of hundreds of thousands of fans, hearing your voice rock through Lincoln Financial Field's massive PA in the process, to just sitting at home watching the product on TV like any other fan? Did Irvin really dislike WWE that much?

Well, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ricochet helped to explain what happened, which had more to do with Irvin not liking the role she was cast in, than any questions about her WWE fandom.

“I think ring announcing was only supposed to be the way in. She wanted to be a character. That's what she's been her whole life. She's been stage performing her whole life. Drama club, stage performing, traveling the world, and doing stage performance. That's what what she hoped. Once WrestleMania happened, she was like, ‘That's the highest I'm going to get.' She's a performer. It's hard to explain. When you're just a performer announcing, she's getting hate because she said she didn't enjoy announcing. She enjoyed making the WWE Universe feel emotions and using her voice to help promote and move the company forward. This is just my example; it's like having Mariah Carey, but she's just a ring announcer,” Ricochet explained via Fightful.

“At the end of the day, she loves and respects the position and loves and respects wrestling, but she wanted to be like Paul Heyman, a manager or something. I feel like she broke tradition, and I think that's why people are upset. How long was Fink [Howard Finkel] doing it? Lilian (Garcia), Justin Roberts. The fact that she only did it for four years and she found out, ‘this isn't what I was born to do. This isn't what I love to do.'”

Whoa, that's honestly a pretty brave thing to do, walking away from a very well paying job that got you on national television weekly because you wanted something more. But will she get it? Ricochet believes the future is looking bright, as he knows his partner is a true talent.

Ricochet believes Samantha Irvin will do great things outside of WWE

Closing his thoughts on Irvin's future, Ricochet noted that no matter what she decides to do moving forward, he knows it will be good, as she's a natural performer who is built to do great things.

“At the end of the day, she wants to do other stuff than just ring announcing,” Ricochet noted. “She just didn't want to be labeled as a ring announcer. Being able to do the National Anthem and stuff, it helped give her a platform to show other talents, but it's the stage performing. She's been doing it her whole life. Whether that's here or a movie or a TV show, she feels one day that's what she wants to be doing.”

Could Irvin become a massive star outside of wrestling, be it in music, film, or television? Maybe yes, maybe no, but don't count out professional wrestling just yet, as she has a pretty good in with AEW that could allow her to become a manager, promo cutter, and compelling on-screen figure the likes of which she was never afforded in WWE. Does Ricochet need his Miss Elizabeth? Fans of AEW might find out soon enough.