CM Punk makes a surprise return at AEW’s Quake at the Lake

When Chris Jericho, in his newly re-tailored Lionheart getup, took the ring against the Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley as the main event of Quake by the Lake, fans knew they were going to be treated to an exciting event they’d remember forever, but goodness, it’s hard to imagine anyone saw what was coming, not even the AEW on TV social media team.

WE DID NOT SEE THIS COMING 🤯 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/0BNprypTwz — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 11, 2022

Yup, as you can see from the video above, none other than CM Punk, AEW’s World Champion, emerged from the back of the Target Center after a weekend spent buying expensive comic books with Danhausen and promptly cleaned house of the JAS before having a big-time staredown with Jon Moxley, the man he just saved from a vicious beating… well more of a vicious beating, that is, Jericho did tear his earing out during the match after all.

Would Moxley extend a hand to his fellow champion and celebrate his return? Nope, Moxley flipped Phil the Bird and promptly exited the ring to celebrate his successful title defense with Claudio Castagnoli and his Blackpool Combat Club buddies while Punk remained in the ring, taking to the mat cross-legged in order to (presumably) cut a promo for the assembled crowd of rabbit Minnesota-assembled fans.

Folks, after weeks of speculation, it would appear that Punk is back, he’ll be back in the ring in the not-too-distant future, and he’ll be facing off in his hometown of Chicago with Mox to decide who gets to keep calling themselves the AEW World Champion – sometimes, wrestling is really cool.