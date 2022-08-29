Dave Meltzer lauds Will Ospreay ahead of ‘Elite’ AEW Trios match

Unfortunately, Will Ospreay is not a member of AEW.

Sure, he’s wrestled in the promotion on four occasions – five if you count Forbidden Door – and has appeared on the promotion’s programming a few more times, but alas, Ospreay remains contracted to New Japan Pro Wrestling, and unless Gedo and company opt to relieve him of his duties, the current IWGP United States Champion will likely remain a fixture of NJPW’s World Title picture for years to come.

Need proof? Look no further than the G1 Climax, where Ospreay made it all the way to the finals for a match versus his NJPW Big Brother Kazuchika Okada. While the “Rainmaker” ultimately secured the win in a match that went 34 minutes, Ospreay was booked to lose with honor and may be even more over now than he was before the bout.

Since the G1 Climax finale, Osprey has been on an absolute tear, wrestling a pair of matches in the UK’s RevPro versus “Speedball” Mike Bayley and Ricky Knight Jr. – who fans may know as the nephew of ex-WWE performer Paige – before landing in America for a match with his United Empire brothers Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis of Aussie Open versus the Death Triangle trio of PAC, Penta El Zero Miro, and Rey Fenix.

Were these four matches in the matter of a calendar week good? Yes. Were they great? Yes. Were they worth an average rating of five stars? If you ask Dave Meltzer, the answer is a resounding yes, with the final match in AEW considered his personal choice for the best trios match in the promotion’s history. With at least one more match on this current run in AEW versus The Elite as part of the tournament to decide on the inaugural AEW World Trios Championship, fans should buckle up for what could become the first ever six-star trios match in AEW history, as Ospreay, AO, Omega, and the Bucks have 20 five-plus star matches on their collective resumes, which accounts for 55 percent of the total matches ever handed out by Meltzer with a rating of 5.25 or higher. If that happens, Tony Khan might just have to pull out his checkbook and make Ospreay an offer he can’t refuse when his contract comes up.

Before NJPW and AEW, it was RevPro that launched Will Ospreay’s career.

Between his G1 Finals match against Okada and his trios match with United Empire versus Death Triangle, Ospreay wrestled two matches for RevPro back in England, a win over Impact’s “Speedball” Mike Bayley and a loss to Ricky Knight Jr. of the Knight Family, who were dramatized in the WWE movie Fighting with My Family, which shared Florence Pugh as Paige.

But why? Granted, it was the Ten Year Anniversary Show of RevPro, and Ospreay has wrestled in the promotion off and on since 2013, but did the “Commonwealth Kingpen” really need to put his body on the line and wrestle for almost an hour for an indie promotion that many an American fan has never even heard of? Well, According to Dave Meltzer, it was never really a choice for Ospreay, who largely credits the promotion with helping to launch his career.

“For him, Revolution Pro was this company that stuck by him and helped build him,” Meltzer explained on Wrestling Observer Radio. “I mean, RevPro was the company where, when Okada came in, they put him against Okada, and then Okada had that match with him and just goes ‘we need to bring this guy to Japan,’ and Okada became like his big brother and that played into the storyline when Will Ospreay turned on Okada and where we are now as well.”

So, with the world increasingly returning to normal and a full-time schedule with NJPW officially available to Ospreay once more between his efforts in Japan and NJPW Strong, the pride of Essex, England, put it upon himself to put on a show for the fans who stuck by him at RevPro and give his version of an Okada moment to another wrestler who was ready to take the next step forward.

That wrestler, as it turns out, was Knight, and his win over Ospreay will remain the biggest accomplishment of his career for the foreseeable future.

“He was going to go out there and make this match, this ‘passing of the torch match’ something absolutely incredible but it’s like, you wrestled Juice and you wrestled Knighto, and had you wrestled Okada and then you’re doing this six-man match on Dynamite and it’s like, ‘you don’t have to go 30,’ you know, I’m thinking like, this match is phenomenal and, you know, in some ways I think there are people who will watch this match, if you’re into matches with just heat and telling a story even though there are these big moves this match was not about big moves, or showing off, or whatever you say. This was as old-school with new moves as old school could be but he still took brutal punishment night after night this week. And it’s like yeah, I’m watching this and going this one of the greatest weeks I’ve ever seen a wrestler have but my god, take a break.”

Fortunately, if Omega has his way, he’ll punch Ospreay’s time card and send him off for a nice relaxing break, as it’s hard to imagine the “Best Bout Machine” allowing his heated rival to secure a win in the promotion he helped to start.