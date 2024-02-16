After a strong segment on the Dynamite prior, Dave Meltzer trashed this follow-up to one of AEW's top storylines heading into Revolution.

As a general rule, Dave Meltzer is a big fan of AEW.

A crucial part of the promotion's proto-founding Pay-Per-View, All In, due to a social media interaction with Cody Rhodes, he's chronicled every step of the company's history and has handed out the dozens of five-star matches to prove just how good a job Tony Khan is doing with his creative decisions.

So when Meltzer takes a shot at AEW and lambasts a high-profile segment on Dynamite on his Wrestling Observer Radio show, it's noteworthy, especially when the segment in question centers around the EVP duo of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, collectively known as the Young Bucks.

“I thought that Darby Allin interview was so counterproductive. I couldn't believe it. They ended that show last week with a hot angle. He comes back, and his blood is all over these guys' jackets – never brings it up. They beat up Sting's sons with a baseball bat – never brings it up. They beat up Sting and him with a baseball bat, bloodied him up – never brings it up. Basically his interview was to get over Cody Rhodes. The biggest star in WWE, or the biggest babyface. That interview was… it was so Russo. So Russo,” Dave Meltzer explained via WrestleTalk.



“And even using the Cornette vernacular like… they're trying to make Cornette into the babyface, when all he's done is sh*t on that product. Which is great for Cornette, but it's like, what the hell are you doing with this ‘All Friends Wrestling?' What's that supposed to mean? And going like, ‘You guys didn't want me, you wanted Brandon Cutler, your buddy, and it was a different EVP that brought me in, and it's not Kenny Omega,' so they all start chanting Cody. Why did they even shoot that angle (last week)? Tell me. Why did they shoot the angle if they're gonna ignore it then next week? They made no mention of it in the whole interview.”

You know, you really gotta give it to Meltzer on this one; when he's right, he's right. What was the point of Allin's promo? To make light of the Bucks using very Jim Cornette-y verbiage? To make Rhodes look like the only sensible EVP, as he was willing to sign one of the most successful homegrown talents in AEW when the others weren't? If Tony Khan and company thought they needed a promo to make the Young Bucks look like heels in this situation, it's safe to say having the Jacksons beat Sting and his sons mercilessly with bats did a fine job of that all on their own.

Jeff Jarrett agrees with Dave Meltzer on the initial Young Bucks attack.

While opinions were, shall we say, mixed on Darby Allin's follow-up promo after the Young Bucks secured number one contendership status with a win over Top Flight heading into Revolution, the segment prior, where Nicholas and Matthew Jackson beat up Allin, Sting, and Sting's adult sons, was near-universally applauded, as it set things up perfectly for the match to follow.

Discussing the segment on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett echoed Dave Meltzer's initial take on the segment, celebrating the decision to really lean into the EVP heel personas of the Corporate Bucks.

“The episodic nature of any story, if you don't have that antagonist really up, I think when you look at any story in professional wrestling that's had even moderate success, your heels [have] gotta be standing tall,” Jeff Jarrett explained via WrestleZone. “Sometimes, I feel like I sound so cliche or old-school, but any story told since the beginning of time, you gotta build heat. But very rarely has that type of impact…I thought it clicked on every cylinder. I was happy to see it in so many ways. Matthew and Nicholas leaning into the EVPs, the celebration afterward, it felt like everything was breathing….Long-time Sting watchers, we would have never called, ‘Hey, the boys are gonna get their ass kicked.' So well done. Absolutely well done. They took an ass-whopping [laughs]. I'll just say things are heating up, and the night in Greensboro, it's just building.”

Sometimes professional wrestling isn't particularly hard. Sure, storylines can be deep, emotional, and rich in history, but other times, it's as simple as not liking one's dirtbag boss, which is a story fans have been resonating with since Vince McMahon and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin worked in nearly three decades ago. If this is the angle the Young Bucks want to roll with in AEW moving forward after falling into a rut over the past few years, then beating up Sting and Allin mere moments after their huge AEW Tag Team Championship win is a fantastic place to start.