AEW: Fight Forever is less than one week away from it's official launch. Developer Yuke's is keeping the hype train going by releasing trailers and new content almost every day since the release date (June 29th) was announced.

Let's dive right into the new trailer, which stars aggressive AEW Wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman aka MJF.

Known for his villanous persona, MJF headlines the new trailer for the Casino Battle Royale Game Mode. Additionally, AEW: Fight Forever marks his first appearance in a wrestling video game. The current AEW World Champion holds an overall record of 38-11. He also holds the AEW Dynamite Diamond Ring, which he's held for four consecutive years.

There's nobody else who can both rile fans up yet get them excited like he can.

As for the game mode, Casino Battle Royale is a mode in the game that modifies rumble rules. It typically features 21 entrants, with a group of wrestlers going in the ring (usually 5). In the real life version, more wrestlers join throughout the fight until the final entrant joins in alone.

The order of wrestlers joining the ring is decided by a card draw. In the trailer we can see an example of this about 12 seconds in. While three wrestlers fight in the ring, we can see a fourth (Jungle Boy) on the top left side of the screen, with the Queen card next to him. A separate camera follows Jungle Boy as he makes his way to the ring.

We're curious as to how the mode will work in the video game. Will there be a tag team version? And exactly how long will it take for each new wrestler to join the ring.

We'll find out soon enough.

AEW: Fight Forever Release Date

AEW: Fight Forever launches on June 29, 2023, on PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The Elite Edition is currently on sale for pre-order. PS+ Members, in addition to Xbox and Switch users can save 10% on the Elite Edition. The game is still on the wishlist on Steam. The sale lasts until June 29th.

For more updates on AEW: Fight Forever, or other sports video games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.