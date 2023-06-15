AEW: Fight Forever is only two weeks away from it's official launch. Developer Yuke's is keeping the hype train going by releasing trailers and new content almost every day since the release date (June 29th) was announced.

Let's dive right into the new trailer, as well as three character spotlights.

AEW: Fight Forever Ladder Match Trailer & Gameplay

To showcase one of the game modes available in AEW: Fight Forever, Yuke's partnered with Darby Allin and Sammy Guevera in a brand new trailer. You can check it out here.

In the trailer, we get to see both wrestlers duke it out in-game. It gives us a glimpse of the game mode, it's mechanics, and overall layout.

Ladder Match is one of the game modes coming to AEW: Fight Forever. It revolves around, you guessed it, body slamming your opponent with the use of the ladder. However, the main objective is to reach the object hanging over the ring. Of course, while the objective is to get the item, we know many people will just be more tempted to drop on their opponent.

It looks like a ton of fun. If you're interested in seeing more, YouTuber newLEGACYinc teamed up with AEW star Evil Uno to show off the new mode. Here's the video if you're interested in seeing more.

(WARNING: AEW: Fight Forever does contain blood, gore, violence. Additionally, the video contains strong language.)

There's a few things worth noting in the video. Before each match begins, you can toggle an “Entrance Guide” option. This allows you to control the things like the perimeter fog, front flames, sparkler cascade, etc.

You can also use the d-pad during the intro, but in the video they just say Empty. However, you can adjust the camera angle, zoom in, and zoom out.

The fight starts off with both wrestlers in the ring, with the ladders just outside. You'll have to get out and grab the ladder closest to you, or wait for your opponent to grab theirs.

The game mode itself is fairly simple. You run onto the ladder, and try to climb to reach the object at the top. If you and your opponent reach the top at the same time, you can either reach for the object or try to punch them off.

Additionally, you can also push the ladder, grab it, and start whacking your enemy with it. There's lot of unique interactions between the objects you use to fight, and the ladder which you need to climb on.

3 More Character Spotlights

But that wasn't all. Yesterday we received three new character spotlight trailers for characters coming to AEW: Fight Forever.

Powerhouse Hobbs

The former AEW-TNT Champion makes his video game debut in AEW: Fight Foreveer. A man who's been in professional wrestling for nearly 14 years, Hobbs is going to show you why he belongs on the roster. Hobbs just came off a recent victory against Caleb Crush. The former won by using an impressive spinebuster for the pinfall win.

Thunder Rosa

The AEW Women's World Champion makes her third wrestling video game debut. Prior to this, she was in AEW Elite GM, and The Wrestling Code. Boasting an impressive 61-10 record, Rosa's here to show everyone else how it's done. She's had some recent injuries that have set her back, but she'll bee back and better than ever soon enough.

Ricky Starks

The NWA World Television Champion makes his wrestling game debut in AEW: Fight Forever. Win a win-loss record of 69-20, Ricky is a consistently good fighter. He recently lost a match to Jay White on June 7th, but that won't stop him from taking the belt in the new game.

AEW: Fight Forever Release Date

AEW: Fight Forever launches on June 29, 2023, on PC via Steam, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Elite Edition is currently on sale for pre-order. PS+ Members, in addition to Xbox and Switch users can save 10% on the Elite Edition. The game is still on the wishlist on Steam, but there's a chance Steam users can get the 10% discount as well. The sale lasts until June 29th.

For more updates on AEW: Fight Forever, or other sports video games, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.