AEW Fight Forever will have mini-games

An odd choice for sure, but we’re not really complaining that AEW Fight Forever will be featuring mini-games.

Whoops. Looks like Xbox posted next week’s #AEWFightForever trailer on their store a bit early @Wario64 pic.twitter.com/Q8k5bGMHJZ — ncbjd (@ncbjd) August 3, 2022

Based on a leaked trailer that wasn’t supposed to come out until next week’s THQ Nordic Showcase, Yuke’s Interactive appears to have coded into AEW Fight Forever some mini-games. That came absolutely out of nowhere, but we can’t say that we’re not up for it. In fact, these mini-games are so fresh and new that it makes AEW Fight Forever feel less of a response to WWE 2K and more of its own, distinct game.

While we only saw a few types of mini-games during the trailer, they do look as chaotic as they are hilarious. It would be fun to see your favorite AEW wrestlers running around punching each other while trying to catch poker chips that are falling from the sky. There’s also a button-pressing minigame that has wrestlers following along Excalibur’s dance choreography or partaking in some oversized baseball games in the AEW Bank Field.

Yuke’s is definitely having fun in developing AEW Fight Forever and it shows. The confidence in what they’re doing and the creative freedom they have is fueling them and empowering them to try out things that aren’t as expected as other features and mechanics. We’re looking forward to seeing more from Yuke’s and finding out what else they’ve tucked into the game for fans to discover and enjoy. After some time in development, AEW Fight Forever is starting to look more feature-complete and ready for release.

AEW Fight Forever currently has no set release date yet, but we’re expecting to get our hands on the AEW video game – along with the mini-games, by September 2022. Learn more about everything we know so far about AEW Fight Forever in our comprehensive article here, including updates, confirmed roster, story, gameplay, and graphics details.