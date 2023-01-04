By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

After losing the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship belts to The Briscoes at Final Battle and then dropping the Lucha Libre AAA belts to Hermanos Lee in their final match before Dragon Lee jumped ship to WWE as part of the NXT Brand, AEW’s FTR duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood entered NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 with one final strap, the IWGP Tag Team Championship, and a chance to defend it against one of the most underrated tag team in professional wrestling, Bishamon.

Now, for FTR, facing off against Hirooki Goto and Yoshi-Hashi shouldn’t have been too unfamiliar, as Bishamon did wrestle in the buy-in match at Forbidden Door, defeating The Factory (Aaron Solo and QT Marshall) and then on AEW Rampage in a losing effort against The Young Bucks, but they’d never wrestled against the two-time NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champions and representatives of Chaos in NJPW or otherwise. Unfortunately, their first time against Bishamon didn’t go particularly well, as the hard-hitting, dare-I-say Strongstyle NJPW tag team broke up the Big Rig, broke up the Spike Piledrive, and ultimately broke down the duo of Harwood and Wheeler on the way to a GYR on Dax the Ax for the 1-2-3.

So what’s next for FTR? Are they really considering a return to WWE now that they’ve lost all of their titles and are on a five-match losing streak across AEW, NJPW, ROH, and AAA? Or has FTR simply accepted that they’ve accomplished everything they wanted to in terms of championship acquisition and have now prepared for the next chapter of their career, one defined by fun instead of hardcore competition? Either way, fans will (hopefully) soon find out.