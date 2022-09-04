Hook gets a little help from Action Bronson during AEW Zero Hour

After watching Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo secure a win for the Lucha Libre AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion despite being run over by an ATV and getting hit by a trashcan, AEW fans waited eagerly to see Hook, “The Cold Hearted Handsome Devil” make quick work over the less magical half of 2point0, “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

With Action Bronson in the crowd and an Action Bronson-rapped theme announcing his arrival, Hook took to the ring with his shiny new FTW Championship and prepared to defend it for the first time on a Pay-Per-View stage.

The results? Well, against all odds, Parker actually won it all and took Taz’s belt off of Taz’s son as the crowd watched on in complete shock.

… just kidding Hook wrestled a Hook match, secured his 13th-straight win, and no offense to Parker, but it wasn’t even close.

While Parker wasn’t too pleased to lose his bout, his 2point0 partner in crime, Matt Menard, took to the ring to fight for his friend’s honor and the duo quickly swarmed Hook in the corner of the ring.

Fortunately, the “White Bronco” took to the ring for the save and ran off the JAS members while showered with praise from the assembled audience. Is Bronson about to become AEW’s next great rapping superstar? I mean, probably not, but if Hook still holds the FTW Championship at Full Gear, fans wouldn’t mind one bit to see Bronson ringside once more, only this time, with a mic in his hand singing his song.