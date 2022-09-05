Jade Cargill She-Hulks her way to AEW win 37 over Athena

AEW spent months building up Athena as the perfect person to defeat Jade Cargill and secure the TBS Championship.

They did it all; they gave her a babyface faction that all got injured, they played up her prowess in the ring with an impressive string of wins against Cargill’s Baddies, and had the reigning TBS Champion break her handmade wings while she watched on in horror to add insult to injury.

And yet, no matter how hard Athena worked, she was never going to be “That Bitch,” so when their match at All Out opened up and Cargill smashed her way through a wall and debuted her new She-Hulk attire, it was going to be a long night for the woman formerly known as Ember Moon.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill makes her entrance here at #AEWAllOut LIVE on PPV! Order it now on major providers, @BleacherReport, intl @FiteTV+@ppv_com! pic.twitter.com/e1dCw4NmuU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

Things started off well enough for Athena, hitting aerial maneuvers off the top rope, including her finisher, the O-Face, in the hopes of getting the match done early, but her efforts were largely in vain, as Cargill had a counter for all of her moves and the Baddies consistently found ways to rain on her parade with outside interference. Athena was planted by the Jaded in the middle of the ring, and just like that, her fun run became just a statistic – number 37 in the unstoppable reign of Cargill.

Can anyone beat Cargill? Presumably, someone has to, but at this point, it’s hard to imagine who will be the fated performer, as Tony Khan keeps setting them up, and Cargill keeps smashing them down.