Jay Lethal bombs against Wardlow at AEW’s Battle of the Belts III

Since arriving in AEW, Jay Lethal really wanted to win a championship.

He’s tried his hands at the TNT Championship, the AAA Mega Championship, the ROH World Championship, the FTW Championship, and most recently, the Ring of Honor Television Championship at Death Before Dishonor. Granted, he’s lost every one of them, but he’s certainly trying to get gold back around his waist for the first time since 2021 in a variety of different ways.

So naturally, with Battle of the Belts right around the corner, it felt rather obvious that Lethal was going to weasel his way onto the card and try to become a champion once more.

His mark of choice? Wardlow.

Coming to the ring with Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh, Lethal tried every move – and dastardly deed – in his bag of tricks to take down the babyfaced former muscle of MJF but was ultimately overpowered at every corner. Still, Lethal gave it his best go, slithering out of the powerbomb position on multiple occasions before being absolutely demolished in the end as the violins screamed and the timpanis thundered.

August 7, 2022

And yet, Wardlow’s powerbomb symphony was ultimately halted at the end of its first movement, with Dutt and Singh attacking the galavanting champion and beating him down via a chokeslam through a table that turned a should-have-been celebratory moment into a melancholy ending, with a suspended resolution that left more questions than answers and a sour taste in the mouths of the fans both in attendance and watching from home.