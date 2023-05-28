A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After almost a year away following a suspension from AEW for drunk driving, Jeff Hardy made his triumphant return to the ring at Double or Nothing, working a trios match alongside his brother Matt and Hook for the rights to “All Ego” Ethan Page’s contract.

*spoiler alert* this was a Hardy Boyz greatest hits match.

Though the dynamic duo of future WWE Hall of Famers are a bit long in the tooth at this stage of the game, playing athletic 1b to The Gunns, even their B game is better than many performer’s best, as nothing gets a crowd going faster than a few fist-pumping pelvic thrusts, a “delete!” chant and a move imitated by millions of kids off of their couches, the Swanton Bomb.

Working the match half an hour before Double or Nothing began, the two teams exchanged blows early on before the heels took the momentum, injuring Brother Zay on the outside before targeting Jeff’s knee to prevent him from using the Swanton. Still, the dark days wouldn’t last, as Hook took his talents into the ring with an attempt to disarm – literally – Page with an arm bar before tagging in a re-energized Matt. Despite his injury, Jeff got back in the ring, and broke up a pin with a Swanton, leading to Page losing the match on Hardy-Hardy Twist of Fates before tapping out to the Red Rum.

Was this match perfect? No, but it was fun, and the results of the contest, Matt Hardy holding Page’s contract, should lead to plenty of interesting storylines moving forward, which, considering Dark and Dark Elevation have been canceled, should be played out on Dynamite, Rampage, or even Collision moving forward.