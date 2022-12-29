By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

Max Caster and The Acclaimed have a problem in AEW. No, it’s not Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Satnam Singh, or even Jeff Jarrett, but instead Jeff Jarrett’s wife Karen, in a sort of “you-know-where has no furry like a woman scorned” sort of way.

It all began on the pre-Christmas edition of Dynamite, when, in the lead-up to a match with Triple J – or whatever nickname the Lethal-Jarrett tag team will go by – The Acclaimed were blindsided by a rap video calling them out. Though the rhymes Dutt spit weren’t particularly impressive, it still drew enough of a reaction to send “Platnum” Max into the lab to put together a diss track of his own.

The results, as they say, speak for themselves.

“And you’re stealing money like it’s Kurt Angle’s wife.” – oh snap! Now, as you may or may not know, before she was Karren Jarrett, she was Karren Angle, with Double J “stealing” his fellow wrestler’s wife in 2009 despite their divorce being finalized in 2008. Still, despite the rib being an almost 15-year-old reference, it didn’t sit too well with Karen, as she took to Twitter to personally call out Caster and Tony Khan – who presumably okay-ed the segment – shortly after she saw a tweet from Sean Ross Sapp on the subject.

“Hey Tony Khan, your little boy “Platinum” Max Caster thought he was cute and went somewhere he should have NEVER EVER gone,” Jarrett wrote. “You and, him have NO IDEA what you’ve gotten started.”

Uh oh, say what you will about professional wrestlers bringing their personal lives into the ring, but Karen Jarrett isn’t an employee of AEW as far as anyone knows, and it’s safe to say Jeff got himself an earful on Wednesday night before he, or Karen herself, got on the phone with Khan to speak her mind. Fortunately, Caster took the attack in stride, delivering a simple two-word response in a tweet of his own to own.

“Cancel me,” Caster said.

Will AEW incorporate this wrinkle into the feud moving forward? Or will Karen make sure her name – and almost AEW star Kurt Angle’s – stay out of Caster’s mouth moving forward? Well, considering the Jarretts have used their relationship with Angle in angles in the past, anything is possible.

The Kurt Angle-Jeff Jarrett on-screen feud predates AEW on television.

As eagle-eyed fans of professional wrestling may have put together, Angle actually worked in TNA, Double J’s company, long after his divorce from Karen. Was that relationship ever actually discussed on television? Or was this more of a CM Punk-Colt Cabana situation where they attempted to stay out of each other’s sight and keep it out of mind? Fortunately, at the 2011 Against All Odds Pay-Per-View, fans found out, and Eric Bishoff gave some insight into the situation on his 83 Weeks podcast.

“I just tried to stay as far away from the reality of this story as I possibly could,” Bischoff said via Wrestling Inc. “The situation and the stories that I heard about how it all went down with Karen and the divorce and the relationship and the affairs, it’s like man, this is too hot for me. I don’t want to be near it at any time, I don’t want to talk about it, I don’t want to hear about it, if somebody else is talking about it I’m going to leave the room. I don’t know.”

“I don’t know how to describe how uncomfortable the whole thing was in real life and then to build it into a storyline was a little unnerving. I’ve seen what happens when you bring real life and relationships into a story, Chris Benoit and Nancy Sullivan for example, I’ve seen what can happen.”

Asked how he felt their interaction worked, Bishoff actually complimented the professionalism of the trio.

“I was impressed with how professionally and maturely all Jeff, Karen and Kurt were about it,” Bischoff said. “They were all okay with it which was impressive and mind numbing all at the same time. The only thing I didn’t like about the story was the stakes, if Kurt wins he gets custody of the kids. That stipulation made it unbelievable to me.”

“Even though the stipulations were on the silly side, the match was still good. Kurt Angle I don’t think could have a bad match if his life depended on it, if he was being paid to have a bad match he wouldn’t know how to do it and the same could probably be said about Jeff. It’s not just Jeff and Kurt, Karen did a phenomenal job in her role as well. A lot of people talk about story but they don’t know what the f*ck they’re talking about, this match had a great story. You’ve got to have a great story and great execution and this was a good example of both.”

Well, there you go – call it a byproduct of having to co-parent two children, but Angle and the Jarretts were able to make it work. For AEW’s sake, let’s hope Khan and Caster find themselves so lucky.