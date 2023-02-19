Despite being the proud holder of the reigning “Match of the Year” for his efforts against Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega hasn’t sniffed a serious feud with MJF or otherwise for a singles championship now that he’s back and cleared to wrestle in AEW once more. What gives? Is NJPW going to be the home of Omega’s serious work, whereas he’s destined to wrestle matches with basketballs for Tony Khan’s company?

Fortunately, Omega sat down with Swerve Strickland on his Swerve City podcast to discuss The Elite’s current run with the AEW World Trios Championship and how, in the end, he and the Young Bucks are happy where they are.

“We’re so comfortable in our own skin and where we’re at in wrestling,” Omega said via Fightful. “Whatever I’m required to do, even if it’s not be the focus or the star of the show, I feel I have something I can give that, wherever I am on the card…right now, we’re just having fun six-man tags. I’m not supposed to be in this epic storyline encounter. No blood feuds right now. I’m in a position where, right now, we’re doing six-man tags, it’s supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to look much different than everything else. Everyone let loose, enjoy the scene, party down.”

“That’s my role right now. Am I going to feel like, ‘Oh darn, I really want MJF’s role, I want to be the guy telling the stories. I want to be on the microphone more. I want to bleed, I want to make people bleed. I want people to cheer me, to boo me, I want a belt on the line.’ It’s not about that. It’s about, what needs to be on the show, what’s different from everything else on the show? Do I have the skills to do the best I can in that role? A lot of times, because I’ve gone through the steps to prepare for it, doing fun six-man tags, yeah, I can absolutely do it. You can trust me in that role and you can trust me with anybody, whether it be guys that are used to doing six-man tags, whether they’re greener on the scene or whether it’s a fun gimmick match or a best of seven series, which was a huge challenge. I just knew that I trusted myself and in the moments where the trust may waver in myself, I had two guys that trust themselves and trust me more than maybe I trust myself, so we can pick each other up.”

Will Omega ever be back in serious matches in AEW? If he doesn’t defect to WWE with Cody Rhodes, you bet, but for now, it’s nice to know The Elite are happy with the lane they landed in.

Kenny Omega appreciates everything Cody Rhodes did for AEW.

Speaking of Rhodes, Omega was asked about his fellow now-former EVP on the very same edition of Swerve City, and honestly, “The Best Bout Machine” sounded downright appreciative of his former stablemate.

“The fourth EVP, we can’t mention his name. Just kidding, it’s Cody,” Omega said via Fightful. “He really…I will assume this is just from knowledge of being in the business all his life because he was born into the business and he understood a lot from his father. He knew what we needed. He knew what we needed to line up and the things that I couldn’t get. I’ve got good contacts for any unsigned Japanese talent that you guys need, I can be that guy. The Bucks would be like, ‘we know great guys from So Cal or Indie guys.’ Cody is like, ‘Okay, cool, how about this guy and this guy.’ We’d have a list of talent and put them together”

“Then, Cody is like, ‘What are we going to do about medical staffing?’ Oh, right, we need that too. We should have doctors. ‘I have a contact for Doc Sampson.’ That’s probably not going to be enough, so I had a dude named Bryce (Ready). I thought, ‘Hey man, I know you’ve taken care of some of our guys and you really love wrestling, would you be able to take a full-time opportunity to do that?’ We got trainers through that. ‘What else do we need?’ We needed producers for TV, guys that actually have experience doing wrestling production. That was a Cody thing. ‘I can get in touch with this guy.’ The Bucks maybe knew a guy. At the beginning, just to build that small infrastructure, which we didn’t have, when you start checking names off the box, you think you’re there but you’re not because we were so understaffed at the beginning. Even to this day, I can confidently say, we can use an extra trainer or two. The tables are always busy. We could have a couple of gophers in case we’re running low on certain things and materials. As things go, you naturally require more people to keep things running.”

Now granted, it must have made Strickland’s skin crawl to hear someone say something positive about Cody, as he’s been feuding with Dustin Rhodes as a stand-in for “The American Nightmare” for weeks now. Still, after many assumed that the EVPs grew into a pair of distinctive camps who didn’t like each other, it’s nice to see Rhodes and Omega exchange complements whenever appropriate.