Whether you like it or not, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, collectively known as The Elite, love to have some fun in the AEW ring.

Sure, they’ve all taken part in legitimate five-star bangers, with The Bucks wrestling an absolutely incredible effort against FTR at Full Gear 2020 and Omega holding the honors of the “Match of the Year” for his 6.25-star match against Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, but between wrestling air inflated dolls, to wrestling in Ghostbusters costumes, and even their pension for basketball, Michael Jordan, and Space Jam, it’s clear the EVPS of AEW are always down to shake things up and get the fans cheering, even if it more than likely leaves Jim Cornette screaming at his television in a potent combination of shock and rage.

Fortunately, on a special early edition of AEW Rampage, dubbed Slam Dunk because it served as a lead-in to TNT’s NBA All-Star game coverage, Omega and the Bucks were afforded a chance to work some corporate synergy and get in on the basketball fun and needless to say it was a home run… or should I say slam dunk?

Facing off against AR Fox and Top Flight for the second time this month, the two teams worked the bout with a basketball, and incorporated plenty of other references throughout, including a tip-off, calling a time-out, and using the ball to attack other you-know-whats. Yes, The Elite won, as basically everyone expected them to, but in the end, the match did progress the storyline of Omega and the Bucks along, as none other than Brodie King and Malakai Black of the House of Black emerged from the back to further insert themselves into the story. Is this the big match forthcoming for Revolution? Only time will tell, but needless to say, it will be a much more serious affair.