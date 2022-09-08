Kenny Omega, Young Bucks out as AEW World Trios Champions

After overcoming the likes of La Faccion Ingobernable, The United Empire, and the Dark Order plus “Hangman” Adam Page to become the first-ever World Trios Championship winners in AEW history, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks have had their belts vacated by Tony Khan after a backstage brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel following the media scrum of All Out.

Now granted, CM Punk was also stripped of his belt, which is a relatively light sentence, considering some like Dave Meltzer reported that he could be outright fired due to conduct detrimental to AEW, but the decision to vacate the trios titles too in favor of a match between Death Triangle and Best Friends on Dynamite came as a much bigger surprise. Sure, The Elite are expected to be suspended from AEW indefinitely while an independent third party investigates the backstage brawl, few mentioned the prospects of stripping their belts as well, especially after wrestling the match of the night at All Out.

Despite losing their belts, Omega and the Bucks will still go down as the first World Trios Champions in AEW history. Omega’s win at All Out made him the first Triple Crown champion in AEW history, having held the World Championship, the World Tag Team Championship, and World Trios Championship, and the Bucks have been similarly well awarded, as their two World Tag Team Championship wins and one World Trios Championship win makes them the winningest team in AEW history.

Could the trio challenge for the belts once more once their suspension is lifted? Potentially so, but either way, they will forever be the first team in AEW history to have the World Trios Championship stripped from them without losing a match.