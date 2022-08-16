Konosuke Takeshita could be back in AEW by Halloween

When Konosuke Takeshita announced that he’d be leaving America for a return to his home promotion DDT in Japan, it put a general ennui over the AEW Galaxy. Fans lamented the loss of the homegrown phenom, who went from an AEW Dark Elevation afterthought to the sort of performer who could headline Battle of the Belts 3 opposite Claudio Castagnoli while fans cheered him on and William Regal spouted his praise.

Granted, this was always the plan, as Takeshita was signed to DDT, not AEW, and would need to fulfill those commitments at one point or another but still, fans who came to love Cinnabon’s Number One Fan hoped to see at least a few more big-time matches from the 27-year old Suplex Scholar, or at least some notice, so they could emotionally ready themselves for his exit.

Fortunately, fans may not have to wait as long to see Takeshita back in an American wrestling ring as they initially assumed – which was indefinite – as the Osaka, Japan asserted to Cultaholic that he could be back in time for the spookiest month of the year.

“To be honest, now I’m not interested in WWE. My next goal is more fights in AEW I hope. So I have to go to back to Japan in August and September. Maybe, not decided yet, I hope I go back to America in October. Then if I stay in the US I can come to the UK more times. From Japan to the UK is so far but US to UK is maybe seven hours. It’s possible.”

Fans, indie promoters, and airport kiosk workers rejoice – Takeshita is coming back, and he’ll be hungrier than ever.