Malakai Black personally debunks that he left AEW

After being the topic of heavy speculation about his current contract status, his future, and his past few weeks in AEW, Malakai Black took to Instagram Live to set the record straight in his own words in order to “debunk” some of the rumors floating around.

“Alright guys, good evening,” Black began. “You know there’s nothing I want to do less right now than going live but, especially in a time where I’m supposed to take care of myself and take care of a lot of things in my private life, but, you know, some people can’t seem to shut the f**k up and create things that aren’t there, so I have to go out here again and, well, have a conversation with you guys here.”

“Alright, so how many times do I need to tell people that if you can’t even get the number of years of my contract right, a very minuscule detail, then how are you expecting, are people expecting these guys to know private and intimate detailing in regards to my private business? My contract’s not five years, my contract has never been five years, this is all bulls**t, this is all lies. So, you know, I posted a statement, and even if you, and, of course, all of you have read my statement, because even if you read my statement, it clearly reads that even ‘release’ is in quotations. If you don’t know what quotations means, it means that the author doesn’t agree with said quote or said word choice, or, it also means that it’s not his wording. Then, it is followed by a bunch of multiple things in regards to my marriage and stuff, but it even says that my stuff about my conditional release is false, so why are you guys still thinking, why are people still writing that I got my release? Like why do you trust these people to tell you the truth? Because it’s not true.”

Wow, that’s a lot. While Black’s claim that he doesn’t have a five-year contract is a new revelation, as Tony Khan said on Busted Open Radio that the former Aleister Black had “almost five years left on his contract” a few months back, the rest of his sentiment is correct, especially since only he knows what he has passed along to writers, reporters, and social media accounts.

“Like, in a time where I’m supposed to take care of myself and kind of wind down, I have to deal with this kind of stupid bulls**t from people who are not in the business pretending that they are in the business with all of the sources and do you know what the worst part of it is?” Black rhetorically asked. “For the past three days, nothing but weird, hateful comments and today even two death threats. Death threats? Death threats? You wish death on another person because of what someone else has said is confirmed? Clearly it’s not confirmed, none of it is confirmed. There’s no confirmation because I never left. Luckily, I’ve been, and that’s what this whole thing’s about, I’ve been given time off by Tony to take care of a bunch of stuff that has been cleared up like weeks, months ago. All of this stuff was weeks ago. And I posted that statement as a summary so you can understand why I take some time off. Again, it’s in the statement, like it is in the statement. Like, it’s mind-boggling that you still – if this isn’t enough insight for you guys to stop believing these guys, then I don’t know what is. Because if you, like, were part of this whole mob that is sending me a bunch of hateful comments based on the words of someone else, then I’m sorry, but you’re dumb. Like you’re stupid. And, of course, does anyone understand that like um, in the time where I’m going through this stuff and I’m kind of dealing with a bunch of stuff in a very productive manner that that exactly doesn’t help? And what I hate about it is that none of these dirt sheets will take accountability and say ‘oh s**t, I’m sorry, we probably shouldn’t have said that. Oh, he’s going through some stuff, maybe we shouldn’t make these baseless assumptions.’ Because, again, as it turns out, it isn’t true! None of it’s true! Not a single thing of it is true!”

Malakai Black leaves AEW fans with some hope for the future.

While most will focus on the pair of Instagram Live clips shared on social media by Wrestle Ops and others, that wasn’t the end of Black’s statement. Fortunately, Twitter user @DEATHTRIANGLE_ captured the end of Black’s video, too, and it includes a good bit more positivity and some hope for his future in AEW.

“Anyway, I will see you guys in a couple of weeks, maybe a couple of months, like I said, I’m only taking some time off. That’s it, just taking some time off. That’s it, there’s no conspiracy to this, just taking some time off, alright? I will see you guys soon, take care of yourself, don’t believe in any other narrative, like, right now I’ve debunked it, there’s no… there’s nothing going on. Don’t believe these people, yeah. Don’t write it, don’t believe it, nothing. I’m fine, I’m going to be fine, everything is fine, you’re going to see me right back with AEW pretty soon, I’m just going to take some time, that’s it.”

“And guys, last thing before I leave; don’t make me some instrument for this whole tribalism us versus them thing because I don’t do that stuff. Like I don’t do that whole Team AEW versus Team WWE, I don’t play that. To me, this is a business, in the sense of the word this is a business, like, this is my job, this is what I do for a living. This is how I made my living for the past 12, 13 years of my life, I’ve been in this business since the 2000s, right?”

Welp, there you go, Malakai Black isn’t released from AEW, he isn’t posturing to go back to WWE, and he isn’t leaking anything to the media about his situation, so it’s probably for the best that folks collectively move past it and look forward to a fruitful solo run of Brody King in the interim.