After making a surprise appearance in the Casino Tag Team Battle Royal on AEW Dynamite, running around the ring like a wild man before chasing “Smart” Mark Sterling back up the ramp, Mark Briscoe decided to address the fans on Rampage to explain where his head has been at since officially becoming All Elite back in February.

“People be asking me like every day, hey Mark, how you feeling?” Briscoe asked. “And I tell um ‘I’m feeling good, baby.’ I’m feeling strong but sometimes I get confused, I can’t lie. Like I think it was last week, come in for work, I dripped off, a little nap, and then I wake up and I’m backstage at a wrestling show. I hear the roar of the crowd, I peak out the curtain and there’s a Tag Team Battle Royal. I look around and don’t see my brother nowhere, he must already be out there! Let me help him whoop some a**. Come running down there, running around the ring and then I remember oh, that’s right, Jay ain’t here, he’s upstairs, he’s with the Lord, but then I see that p***k Mark Sterling and it all comes back to me: we’re in AEW baby. I’m seeing red and then I look in the ring and something warms my heart. I see a couple brothers in there, a couple hermanos and it feels good baby.”

Briscoe is joined by The Lucha Brothers, Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix, and Alex Abrahantes, who did, in fact, come to “Sussex County Chicken’s” aid in AEW.

“The Lucha Brothers will always have our friend’s back,” Fenix said.

“And do you know what Mark Sterling?” Abrahantes asked. “You wan your goons want to keep assaulting us? How about instead of settling this in court, we settle this in the ring at Revolution?”

“Amigo, we will see you this Sunday at Revolution,” Penta added. “Do you know why? Because Cero Miedo.”

Woah, woah, woah, a Briscoe on an AEW Pay-Per-View, even if it’s technically just the Zero Hour buy-in? Never did I ever think I’d see the day. Fortunately, after all of the trash Sterling has been talking on his fellow Mark, with accusations of being in bed with “Big Chicken” being levied at the current Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion, it’s clear some country-friend revenge is on the menu.

“Smart” Mark went full-on conspiracy theorist about Mark Briscoe.

Speaking of Sterling’s conspiracy theories, the producer of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast took to Twitter to deliver a full-on manifesto of sorts explaining why Briscoe and the Lucha Brothers, not his Varsity Athletes, are actually the true aggressor here, and not just to the wrestlers of AEW but to everyday hardworking Americans who are spending too much of their paychecks on basic necessities.

“Alright, I’ve been talking about the relationship between Mark Briscoe and The Lucha Brothers, and the conspiracy to screw us over for no reason,” Sterling said. “I believe that Mark Briscoe is so angry that I interrupted him during this interview that he’s paid bounty hunters known as The Lucha Brothers to do his dirty work. Now I’ve been doing some research. Here’s what I came up with. During the Josh Woods versus Briscoe match on Dynamite, Neese and Daivari were defending themselves against Mark Briscoe’s attacks when The Lucha Brothers came out and attacked them. Let’s time how long it took them to attack. One one-thousand, two one-thousand, three one-thousand, four one-thousand, five one-thousand, six one-thousand. Six seconds, Now they weren’t even scheduled to compete that night, but yet they were there, by the entrance, in gear, and makeup and masks for what? It’s obvious Briscoe hired them.”

“Now fast forward to the Tag Battle Royal. Josh was trying to tie Penta’s boot to help him when Briscoe attacked. First thing he did when he ran out like a crazy man was put his hands on me. It’s obvious he and the Lucha Bros are working together. Now here’s where it gets interesting. Mark Briscoe owns a chicken farm. It’s no secret that the price of eggs has skyrocketed in America, but the price of chickens has gone down. Does this mean Mark Briscoe and the Lucha Brothers have conspired to make big money off chicken eggs and screw over the working-class American? Are they part of ‘Big Chicken?’ I don’t want to tell you what to believe. Do your own research.”

Is Sterling correct? Are Briscoes Hermanos – or whatever the trio ultimately go by – the true villains trying to ruin the American way on behalf of “Big Chicken?” Or are Briscoe and the Bros simply a heroic trio looking to end Sterling’s litigious ways in AEW? Fans will find out at Zero Hour of Revolution.