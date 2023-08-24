With the biggest professional wrestling show of all time, AEW All In, rapidly approaching, MJF sat down for a special one-on-one interview with Renee Paquette on Dynamite to discuss his plans for the show, his future, and his friendship with Adam Cole, which isn't a work, he promises.

Asked how he feels heading into the biggest show of his career, MJF tried to keep it light, noting that he's gonna be real “chubbed up” for the main event match, as British people love him.

“It means I'm gonna be real chubbed up, Renee,” MJF said on national television. “Let's be honest, if there's one thing I know about myself, it's that I can't get enough of people chanting my name. So Daddy's trunks are gonna be awful tight in Londontown. And let's face it, people in London freakin' love me dude; I'm like the 2023 version of the British Bulldog if he was jewish and a good public speaker. And I love you crocked teeth Brits too, so, here's what I want you to do; when it's time for the main event, I want you to grab you a pint, I want you to get pissed, and I want you to cheer on your favorite chav. Make this the loudest main event in professional sports. Cheer for me like I'm the second coming of Winston Churchill, and I promise I will buy every one of you crazy hooligan alcoholics a pint.”

Attempting to take things in a more serious direction, Paquette asked MJF if he's feeling any pressure heading into the show, to which the AEW World Champion admitted there is, but he hopes to live up to it and not only stand on the shoulders of the – largely WWE – performers who came before him but rise to their level at the show.

“Um, you know the old me would have bulls**tted you and said none, but the fact of the matter is it's an immense amount of pressure; it's the most pressure I've been in in my entire life,” MJF said. “This is the biggest event in the history of professional wrestling bar none and none of this happens without not just my own talent, not just the support of the fans, but I'd like to draw attention to the fact that this doesn't happen without all of the people who paved the way for professional wrestling. I'm about to be the biggest headliner in professional wrestling and that's insane. Think about all the people who came before me: Hulk Hogan, Bruno Sammartino, Dusty Rhodes, John Cena, Triple H, ‘The Rock,' ‘Stone Cold,' Undertaker, the list goes on and on. I am standing on the shoulders of giants, and on Sunday, August 27th, if I win, I might become a giant myself. So yeah, there's a lot of pressure, but it's pressure I'm ready for.”

Wow, is an AEW performer allowed to say that many WWE wrestler names in the same video segment without getting sued? Eh, that's Tony Khan's problem, not MJF's, Renee Paquette's, or even the fans' problems, as they're just along for the ride.

MJF adamantly believes that his friendship with Adam Cole is sincere.

After watching a video package highlighting his friendship with Adam Cole, Renee Paquette asked MJF about the volatility between the two men, as they are both vying for the AEW World Championship. Though MJF acknowledges that he's relatively new to the whole friendship thing, he considers Cole more of a brother than a friend and loves him as such.

“Look, this is all new to me, and it's vulnerable for me to even say that out loud. I've never had a genuine friend before in my entire life. And that's not me being funny, that's not me trying to work you guys; that's real. Adam's made me a better person in a really short period of time; he taught me I can trust and I can let my guard down,” MJF said. “Frankly, Adam's not just my friend, he's my brother, and yeah man, brothers fight, brothers push each other, brothers are competitive, but at the end of the day, brothers hug it out, and we all hug it out. I understand why you guys would have reservations about trusting me, I'm far from perfect. As a matter of fact, think about the worst thing you've ever done… okay, you just did, I've probably done it twice. However, I've been vulnerable for the first time in my life, and all I'm asking you people to do is go on this journey with me. Be vulnerable with me and I promise you, you will be rewarded. And that's the first promise in my life that I intend to keep because I'm not just a scumbag; I'm your scumbag. ”

Oh, MJF, poor, sweet, innocent MJF, you are in for such incredible heartbreak when Cole turns on you at the end of All In. Regardless of who leaves Wembley Stadium with the Triple B, it's clear the loser of this match is going to be MJF.